Best Buy Has Solid PlayStation 5 Deals For Cyber Monday

by Alan VelascoMonday, December 01, 2025, 11:00 AM EDT
This console generation has been a tough one for gamers, as both Sony and Microsoft have had to increase prices on hardware. Thankfully, Best Buy has some solid deals during its Cyber Monday event that makes jumping into the PlayStation 5 ecosystem more affordable. Check out the deals below.

PlayStation 5 Pro ($649.99 – 13% off)

The PS5 Pro is the most powerful console on the market and it has a price tag to match. The current sale price has it below the original launch price of $699.99, and makes it a more reasonable option for those who want the ultimate PS5 gaming experience that includes up to 4K resolution and higher frame rates.

PlayStation 5 Slim Console ($449.99 – 18% off)

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of the PS5 Pro then the bog standard PS5 Slim will serve you well. It’s an updated design of the original that makes it smaller and easier to find a spot for in your entertainment center. This model includes the disc drive.

PlayStation 5 Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundles

If you or someone in your life are Fortnite fiends, then Best Buy has two PS5 bundle options that include a generous amount of in-game currency called V-Bucks. There’s the Digital Edition with 825GB of storage for $399.99 (20% off), and the PS5 with disc drive and 1TB of storage for $449.99 (18% off). Both bundles have 1,000 V-Bucks packed in.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller ($54.99 – 26% off)

Sony’s DualSense controller is one of the best the company has made. While it’s designed to be primarily used on the PS5, the company is also making it a legitimate option for PC gamers by continuing to roll out updates. Additionally, it can be used on Macs and Apple TVs.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player ($179.99 – 10% off)

Handheld gaming is the current hotness and Sony has dipped its toes in the water with the PlayStation Remote Player. It initially launched as a single purpose device that allowed players to stream games from their PS5 console. However, it has gradually become more capable by allowing users to stream games from the cloud.
Alan Velasco

