Best Buy Members Save 50% On NFL Sunday Ticket: How To Get It For $234

NFL Sunday Ticket - Image: Google/YouTube TV and NFL

Get NFL Sunday Ticket For $234 Instead Of $480

NFL Sunday Ticket for just $234, which is more than 50% off the standard $480 price for non-members. My Best Buy Plus ($29.99/year) and Total ($199.99/year) subscribers can secure, which is more than 50% off the standard $480 price for non-members.





Yes, there is the added cost of a membership that you may or may not be interested in. However, even for fans who are not currently enrolled, joining the lower-tier $29.99 Plus membership specifically for this deal still scores over $215 in savings versus paying full price for the NFL package.





We are not seeing anything in the fine print to suggest that only new subscribers are eligible for the promotional pricing. Likewise, users on Reddit indicate that existing members can get the discounted rate.





"I'm definitely not new. Had ST [Sunday Ticket] from DTV [DirecTV] for 24 yrs and YT [YouTube] 3," one user wrote.





NFL Sunday Ticket at Best Buy - Image: HotHardware



Another user indicated that once you buy the package on Best Buy's website (via the above link), you will get an email with instructions on how to activate your discounted Sunday Ticket subscription.





The package covers every Sunday afternoon regular-season game broadcast on CBS and FOX that falls outside of your local television market. Keep in mind that local in-market broadcasts, nationally televised prime-time matchups, and standalone international games aren't included in Sunday Ticket, and the same goes for Thursday night football games on Amazon Prime Video, Sunday night football games on NBC, Monday night football games on ESPN or ABC, and Black Friday or certain holiday games.









One other thing to note is the subscription is set to automatically renew at the full price next season, so be sure to adjust your YouTube billing settings if you don't want it to roll over.









"Having a YouTube TV membership is not required. You can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket by itself with YouTube Primetime Channels – no bundling is required. However, if you bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with YouTube TV, you'll get 100+ live TV channels, like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN for more live sports, including local and national NFL games," Best Buy states in its FAQ.





With the NFL preseason wrapping up next week, football fans are gearing up for the start of the regular season featuring a Super Bowl LX rematch between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the opening kickoff, Best Buy is giving My Best Buy Members a major discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket package available exclusively through YouTube TV.