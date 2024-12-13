CATEGORIES
Best Buy Holiday Sale: Score A $299 Ryzen Laptop, A $50 Fire TV And More Top Deals

by Paul Lilly Friday, December 13, 2024
We're smack dab in the middle of the holiday season, and that means a steady diet of deals. That's great news for anyone who might have been too busy to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and/or anyone looking to score some last minute bargains in time for Christmas. There are plenty of electronics on sale as well.

One need only head to Best Buy to see a barrage of discounted items, one of which is this AMD-powered HP laptop that's on sale for $299.99 (save $280). This one is a 'daily deal' so you have until the end of the day to bag one at this price, after which it will go up (though who knows if it will go all the way up to its $579.99 MSRP).

Either, this is pretty darn cheap for a Windows laptop running a x86 chip. Obviously you shouldn't expect to break any benchmark records in this tier, but you do get a serviceable system for general purpose computing chores.

As configured, this HP laptop with a 15.6-inch touchscreen HD (1366x768) display features a Ryzen 5 7520U processor (4C/8T, up to 4.3GHz, 4MB of L3 cache), 8GB of DDR5-5500 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive.

We're not enamored with the resolution or RAM (which might be soldered), but for the price, it's worth considering if you just need something basic.

Another item that falls into the category of 'Wow, that's cheap!' is this 24-inch Insignia F20 HD Fire TV that's on sale for just $49.99 at Best Buy (save $30). This one is already inexpensive to begin with, but is even more tantalizing with this discount.

Once again, don't expect the world at these price points. As it applies to this $49.99 TV, it's a smaller model at 24 inches and is only HD instead of Full HD 1080p or 4K. But it's an option to consider for a guest bedroom or send with a son or daughter to their college dorm room.

This is a Fire TV, meaning it has Amazon's smart TV platform baked in. It also supports Apple AirPlay, HDMI Arc, DTS TruSurround, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Here are some more trending holiday deals...

Hit up Best Buy's main page for an overview of doorbuster deals and other holiday discounts.
