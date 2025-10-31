CATEGORIES
7 Best Buy Halloween Gaming PC Deals You Can't Miss

by Paul LillyFriday, October 31, 2025, 10:41 AM EDT
Retailers keep getting earlier starts on the Black Friday sales bonanza every year, and we're seeing that once again with Best Buy kicking off a weekend of "amazing holiday Doorbusters" on a wide variety of products, including deep discounts on gaming PCs. The best bargains on the site are listed as Black Friday deals, even though the actual Black Friday date is still a few weeks away.

That's fine by us, so long as the discounts are good. And they are, especially if you're in the market for a new gaming desktop or laptop.

Early Black Friday Desktop Gaming PC Deals

We're seeing more desktop deals than laptop bargains, at least as it pertains to ones that are specified as early Black Friday deals. There are several noteworthy ones.

CyberPowerPC Gaming Desktop With X3D Firepower

For example, the CybePowerPC gaming desktop shown up top is on sale for $1,574.99 at Best Buy (save $405) and comes packed with hardware that straddles the line between mid-range and high-end.

The backbone of the CyberPowerPC system is AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor (8C/16T, 4.7GHz to 5.2GHz, 96MB L3 cache). As stated in our review of the 9800X3D, this is an idea. CPU choice for gamers with its stack of second-generation 3D V-Cache on top AMD's excellent Zen 5 architecture.

Sitting shotgun is a GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7, which flexes NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture and the latest RTX goodies, like DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation. It makes for a potent one-two combo with AMD's X3D chip.

You also get a generous 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory and a capacious 2TB solid state drive (SSD) on this setup. And for good measure, it comes with a keyboard and mouse.

iBuyPower Slate Gaming PC With RTX 5060

iBuyPower Slate Gaming PC
Another noteworthy deal is a discount on iBuyPower's Slate Gaming PC, which is on sale for $979.99 at Best Buy (save $320). It pairs an Intel Core i7-14700F (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake with a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU.

This is a more mid-range system compared to the CyberPowerPC setup, but you still get a decent amount of memory at 32GB (DDR5) and a 1TB SSD. Not bad for under a grand.

Early Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

If you prefer to game on a laptop, you have options there as well, though fewer are listed as early Black Friday deals. Still, there are some noteworthy bargains.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i With OLED Display

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i laptop on a black and gray gradient background.
The one that catches our eye the most is Lenovo's Legion Pro 5i with a 2.5K OLED display. It's on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $440).

This one pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 36MB L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake with a mobile GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. It also sports 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD, so it's a well-rounded system.

Here are a few more gaming desktop PC and laptop deals...
