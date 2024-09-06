Best Buy Flash Sale: $400 Off An HP Omen OLED Gaming Laptop And More Great Deals





Technically, the summer season runs another couple of weeks. Fall is undeniably in the air, however, and the back-to-school season has begun in earnest in many parts of the country. Before we fully embrace the colorful changing of the leaves, crisp and refreshing air, and cool temps that are headed our way, let's check out some sizzling hot deals that are on tap at Best Buy this weekend.





HP's Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop. It's marked down to $1,299.99 at Best Buy (down from $1,699.99). We haven't spent any hands-on time with this specific model, but did come away impressed with its larger 16-inch sibling—check out our Best Buy is in the final hours of a 48-hour sale, which is in addition to today's daily deal—a $400 discount on. It's marked down to. We haven't spent any hands-on time with this specific model, but did come away impressed with its larger 16-inch sibling—check out our HP Omen Transcend 16 review to see our full thoughts and analysis.





The Omen Transcend 14 that's on sale isn't quite as powerful as the 16-inch model we reviewed, but it does trade the LCD screen for a 2.8K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD.













HP Omen 16.1 with a 1080p/165Hz IPS display, Core i9-13900HX, GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and 1TB SSD on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $400). Yes, it's a bit on the high side for a GeForce RTX 4060 laptop, though the combination of OLED and Meteor Lake add to the value proposition. If you don't care about OLED, however, and want a bigger-sized laptop, you can snag thewith a 1080p/165Hz IPS display, Core i9-13900HX, GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, and 1TB SSD on sale for













34-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor with a curved screen on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $600). It's also discounted to the same price on Amazon, if you prefer. Either way, you're looking at an all-time low price on this monitor. It's not just laptops that get the OLED treatment, so do some TVs and gaming monitors. Pertaining to the latter, you can score awith a curved screen on sale for. It's also discounted to the, if you prefer. Either way, you're looking at an all-time low price on this monitor.





LG's 34-inch OLED monitor features a 3440x1440 resolution with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also boasts AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification is and is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible to boot, so it will tackle screen tearing whether you own a Radeon or GeForce graphics card.





Other notable features include a 0.03ms response time (an inherent strength of OLED), DisplayHDR 400 certification, 1,500,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and connectivity options consisting of two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a 3.5mm audio jack.





