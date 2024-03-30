Best Buy's Easter Weekend Sale Is Live Now With Great Tech Deals





Easter is nearly upon us, but before you find yourself in a ham and chocolate induced coma, take a moment to browse Best Buy's current crop of discounts. You'll find everything from laptops to headphones (and everything in between) marked down. We've taken the liberty of curating some of the better deals, starting with the laptop you see above.





Dell XPS 15 with Intel Evo certification, and it's on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500). We've been consistently impressed with Dell's XPS lineup (check out our That's the, and it's on sale for(save $500). We've been consistently impressed with Dell's XPS lineup (check out our Dell XPS 16 review that went live earlier this week), which offers up capable specs wrapped in a premium design.





This particular config sports a 15.6-inch non-touch 'InfinityEdge' display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's powered by an 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor (14C/20T, up to 5GHz, 24MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR5 memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory.





It's a well-rounded machine that is certainly ready for work. And for play, the entry-level discrete RTX 4050 is capable enough to help you blow off some steam at the laptop's native resolution, you just might have to fiddle with the image quality settings, depending on the title.













Dell Inspiron 14 that's on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300). It's more than half the price while still boasting a solid foundation consisting of a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor (10C/12T, up to 5GHz, 12MB of L3 cache), 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. If you're looking for a cheaper configuration with still-capable specs, then check out thisthat's on sale for(save $300). It's more than half the price while still boasting a solid foundation consisting of a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor (10C/12T, up to 5GHz, 12MB of L3 cache), 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD.





You don't get a discrete GPU on this model, so if gaming ranks high on your needs, it's best to look elsewhere. However, for productivity chores and general purpose computing, the bang for buck on this model is pretty good with the discount in play. Also note that this is a 2-in-1 device with a touchscreen display, which gives it some added flexibility.





Here are some more tech deals...







