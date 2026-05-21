Best Buy Drops Pioneer's Huge 70-Inch 4K Roku TV to a Wildly Low $299





If you missed out on Best Buy's discount on Pioneer's 70-inch TV with built-in Roku smarts, now is your chance to take a mulligan. Featured as a deal of the day for a tantalizingly-low $299.99 two months ago, the retailer is again featuring the same model in the same 70-inch size for the same cheap price, and once again, you'll have to be fast.

70-Inch Pioneer Smart Roku TV Drops Is $210 Off

70-inch Pioneer 4K Smart Roku TV that's on sale for $299.99 (save $210 versus MSRP). We expect to see quite a few TV deals this weekend, some of which are already marked down as part of Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. However, one that stands out ahead of the weekend is thisthat's on sale for





As we pointed out the last time this TV went on sale, the full retail price is...ambitious, to say the least. It's a basic model and not worth spending over $500 on it. However, at a penny under $300 (before tax, of course), this suddenly becomes an attractive deal due to its sheer size.





Sure, TV makers are pumping out more affordable 85-inch and even 100-inch class TVs these days, but 70 inches is still quite big. You can find some 65-inch models in this price range and even a little bit cheaper, but at least at Best Buy, this is the least expensive 70-inch model.





OLED and mini LED are obviously out of reach at this price point for a 70-incher, but you do get HDR support (HDR10), a 4K resolution panel (no 1080p or 720p funny business here), and AirPlay and Chromecast support for casting content. You also get a trio of HDMI inputs, a LAN port, both optical and 3.5mm audio jacks, a USB-A port, eARC support, and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.





Pioneer's 65-inch version of this TV is on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy (save $250). If you want to go cheaper without sacrificing a lot of size,of this TV is on sale for

LG's 65-Inch C5 OLED TV Is $1,400 Off









65-inch LG C5 Series OLED that's on sale for $1,299.99 at Best Buy and $1,299 at Amazon (99 cents less!). OLED is still king (at least until perhaps micro LED, not to be confused with mini LED, becomes mainstream), and one of the champs in the OLED space is LG. You'll pay more, obviously, but if you have a bigger budget to throw at a TV, then check out thethat's on sale forand(99 cents less!).





LG and its C-series models hardly need an introduction at this point. Suffice to say, these are some of the most popular models on the market for their balance of image quality, features, and pricing.





The C5 series is no exception. It's not a last-gen lineup with the introduction of the C6 series, but there's not a huge difference—it mostly boils down to the C6 series being a little bit brighter. Otherwise, the C5 series is an excellent lineup with full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, 4K at 144Hz support, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and Dolby vision support.



