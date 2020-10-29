CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyThursday, October 29, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT

Best Buy's Black Friday In October Killer Tech Deals Are Already Live

Hisense TV
There is still a month to go before Black Friday officially arrives, but as retailers are apt to do in recent years, the bargains keep coming earlier and earlier. In that vein, Best Buy is promoting a "Back Friday Ad Deals" event going on right now, with "100s of great deals today," like the Hisense 65-inch 4K smart Android TV you see above.

The Hisense 65-inch 4K TV (H6510G) is $249.99 (save $250) right now, which is really low for a television this size, even as 65-inch as become sort of the bang-for-buck sweet spot. And like many modern TV sets, it offers up HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and has Chromecast built into it.

Samsung 70-Inch TV

If you would like to go bigger, Samsung's 70-inch UN70TU6980FXZA is on sale for $529.99 (save $220). It is also a 4K set with HDR support (HDR10+), with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. And it is a smart TV with easy access to services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube TV, powered by Tizen.

Here are some other TV deals...
It's not just TVs that are on sale, but a wide range of items. That includes a bunch of video games on various platforms.


A bunch of Switch games are marked down. Shown above is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $14.99 (save $45). It is just one many games that are on sale. Others include...

If you are a PC gamer, you will find a lot of related discounts as well, like Samsung's CRG5 27-inch monitor for $279.99 (save $120), as shown above. It is a curved VA display with a 1920x1080 resolution and very fast 240Hz refresh rate. It is also G-Sync Compatible.

Some other PC gaming deals include...
As always, some of the bargains are better than others. There is quite a bit to browse, though, which you can do by heading over to Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Deals landing page. If you spot a particularly good deal, let us know in the comments section below.

