Best Buy's Black Friday In October Killer Tech Deals Are Already Live
There is still a month to go before Black Friday officially arrives, but as retailers are apt to do in recent years, the bargains keep coming earlier and earlier. In that vein, Best Buy is promoting a "Back Friday Ad Deals" event going on right now, with "100s of great deals today," like the Hisense 65-inch 4K smart Android TV you see above.
The Hisense 65-inch 4K TV (H6510G) is $249.99 (save $250) right now, which is really low for a television this size, even as 65-inch as become sort of the bang-for-buck sweet spot. And like many modern TV sets, it offers up HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and has Chromecast built into it.
If you would like to go bigger, Samsung's 70-inch UN70TU6980FXZA is on sale for $529.99 (save $220). It is also a 4K set with HDR support (HDR10+), with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. And it is a smart TV with easy access to services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube TV, powered by Tizen.
Here are some other TV deals...
- TCL 55-Inch 4K Android TV: $199.99 (save $200)
- Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV Edition (720p): $99.99 (save $70)
- TCL 40-Inch Android TV (1080p): $159.99 (save $40)
- LG 65-Inch OLED 4K TV: $1,899.99 (save $600
- Samsung 55-Inch Q60T 4K Smart TV: $579.99 (save $102)
It's not just TVs that are on sale, but a wide range of items. That includes a bunch of video games on various platforms.
A bunch of Switch games are marked down. Shown above is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $14.99 (save $45). It is just one many games that are on sale. Others include...
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Standard Edition (Switch): $24.99 (save $15)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection (Switch): $14.99 (save $25)
- G.I. Joe Operation Blackout (Switch): $24.99 (save $15)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus Standard Edition (PS4): $24.99 (save $25)
- Kandagawa Jet Girls-Racing Hearts Edition (PS4): $39.99 (save $10)
- Borderlands 3 Standard Edition (PS4 + PS5 Upgrade): $9.99 (save $20
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered Edition (PS4): $14.99 (save $25)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One + Series X/S Upgrade): $19.99 (save $10)
- Skater XL (Xbox One): $19.99 (save $20)
- EA Sports UFC 4 (Xbox One): $29.99 (save $30)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition (Xbox One): $12.99 (save $17)
If you are a PC gamer, you will find a lot of related discounts as well, like Samsung's CRG5 27-inch monitor for $279.99 (save $120), as shown above. It is a curved VA display with a 1920x1080 resolution and very fast 240Hz refresh rate. It is also G-Sync Compatible.
Some other PC gaming deals include...
- CyberPowerPC (Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB RAM, 5600 XT, 500GB SSD + 1TB HDD): $749.99 (save $200)
- PC Gaming Accessories: Save up to 50 percent
- ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD): $599.99 (save $200)
- Corsair Hydro Series H100 240mm AIO Cooler: $99.99 (save $60)
- SanDisk Ultra 1TB NVMe SSD: $99.99 (save $130)
- HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Mouse: $34.99 (save $10)
As always, some of the bargains are better than others. There is quite a bit to browse, though, which you can do by heading over to Best Buy's Black Friday Ad Deals landing page. If you spot a particularly good deal, let us know in the comments section below.