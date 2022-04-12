AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Looks Ready To Take The Gaming Crown In Extensive Benchmark Leak





One of our complaints about the site's initial Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark is that the 720p testing exaggerated the differences in the CPUs. Well, the full review starts off with 1080p results, and most of the games were tested on Ultra settings (or the equivalent, like Borderlands 3's "Badass" setting).





Image: Xanxo Gaming







Unsurprisingly, even with a mighty GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as the graphics card powering the two machines, most titles are neck-and-neck. Assassin's Creed: Origins, Borderlands 3, F1 2020, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Strange Brigade are all close enough that we'd just call them ties.





Image: Xanxo Gaming







Image: Xanxo Gaming







Image: Xanxo Gaming

