AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Looks Ready To Take The Gaming Crown In Extensive Benchmark Leak
Did you see last week's Ryzen 7 5800X3D benchmark leak? If not, go check that out first for the important context. The TL;DR version is that Peruvian hardware site Xanxo Gaming has an early retail-bound Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, and since they weren't sampled the kit by AMD, they're not bound by any kind of NDA or other embargo.
As a result, the site has now published its full review of the chip's gaming prowess. (It posted a productivity review last week.) Xanxo Gaming usually posts in Spanish, but perhaps sensing the wider reach of this early review leak, the site has posted it in English, and to that site's credit, very few of the same caveats we mentioned in the previous post apply to these results.
Indeed, Xanxo Gaming seems to have procured a Core i9-12900KF system to compare directly against, and so we have matched GPUs and memory specs this time around. No results with fast DDR5 on the Alder Lake platform yet, but the reviewer says that he's working on gathering that data.
One of our complaints about the site's initial Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark is that the 720p testing exaggerated the differences in the CPUs. Well, the full review starts off with 1080p results, and most of the games were tested on Ultra settings (or the equivalent, like Borderlands 3's "Badass" setting).
Image: Xanxo Gaming
Unsurprisingly, even with a mighty GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as the graphics card powering the two machines, most titles are neck-and-neck. Assassin's Creed: Origins, Borderlands 3, F1 2020, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Strange Brigade are all close enough that we'd just call them ties.
Some of the other results are interesting, though, especially when you look at the 1% low framerates. In Control, for example, the Core i9-12900KF and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D are 1 FPS apart in average framerate, but the Ryzen chip scores a nice 11% advantage in low framerates, which could be noticeable in-game were it not for the Core i9's 1% low being 155 FPS. We see a similar story elsewhere; Death Stranding and Metro Exodus also have extremely similar average FPS scores, but significantly higher 1% lows on the Ryzen chip.
Obviously, we haven't published a Ryzen 7 5800X3D review ourselves yet, and we're not particularly acquainted with Xanxo Gaming, so we can't comment on the veracity of the site's data. Still, looking at the numbers as presented, it seems as if the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is indeed a gaming powerhouse just as AMD claimed back at CES when it announced the processor. That's particularly heartening given the rather bland productivity numbers that we've seen before.
These results make us all the more excited to see what AMD will do with 3D V-Cache in the future. If Zen 4 truly does bring a big step-up in single-core performance, how will a Zen 4 processor with 3D V-Cache perform? Only time will tell. Look forward to more coverage of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D as its April 20th release date approaches.