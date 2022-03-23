Ryzen 7 5800X3D Battles 5800X In Early Benchmark Battle With Mixed Results





It will be about a month before AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D with its fat stack of 3D V-cache sashays onto retail shelves, but the benchmarks are already starting to trickle in. As such, we have a chance to make some early and unofficial comparisons with the Ryzen 7 5800X, essentially the same chip but without the added cache.





This is also where things get tricky because the stacked cache on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is not going to bring a performance uplift in every scenario. Gaming is where AMD claims we'll see a 15 percent boost, which is roughly on par with what generational upgrades bring at the architecture level. So it's a fairly exciting release in that regard.





Those comparisons will have to wait. What we have here is a set of Geekbench entries for AMD's latest addition to the Zen 3 lineup. Here's a look at the better of the bunch...









The Ryzen 7 5800X3D scored 1,633 in the single-core test and 11,250 in the multi-threaded test. It achieved this in a system equipped with an ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and Windows 11.





If we pluck our Geekbench graph from our Alder Lake performance review , we can compared the leaked scores with a collection of our own...









In our own tests, the Ryzen 7 5800X scored 1,719 in the single-core run and 10,831 in the multi-core run. So the vanilla Ryzen 7 5800X with 32MB of L3 cache wins the single-core battle by 5.3 percent, while the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 96MB of L3 cache notches a multi-core victory to the tune of 3.8 percent.





A myriad of caveats apply, such as different platforms, different versions of Windows 11, different testers, different drivers, different cooling, and so forth. That's the nature of the beast when evaluating leaked benchmark results.



