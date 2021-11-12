Battlefield 2042 Gets A Big 4K Performance Boost From AMD's Latest Radeon Driver

Battlefield 2042 is now just a week away from launching, and if you're planning to play, be on the lookout for hardware driver updates that could improve the experience. Specifically, GPU driver updates. To that end, AMD is pushing out is Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 driver package, and with it comes some purportedly sizable performance gains in EA's upcoming shooter.





AMD often provides performance claims for whatever title or multiple games a driver release is optimized for, though sometimes just for a single graphics card. This time, however, AMD offered up some numbers for three of its desktop graphics cards based on RDNA 2. In all three cases, AMD is promising double-digit performance gains when playing Battlefield 2042 at a 4K resolution and with Ultra Settings.





So what are we looking at here? According to AMD, its flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT will net up to a 14 percent performance jump in Battlefield 2042 just updating to the latest 21.11.2 driver release. It also claims the Radeon RX 6800 XT will see a slightly bigger boost at 15 percent, while the Radeon RX 6700 XT stands to gain up to 11 percent, based on what's laid out in the release notes.

Battlefield 2042 Minimum And Recommended System Requirements

We haven't tested and benchmarked Battlefield 2042 yet, so we can't say what kind of performance overall to expect at 4K (or any resolution). But the minimum and recommended specs are out there. They include...

Minimum Requirements