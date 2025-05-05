Holy Auction Block! Batmobile Replica With V8 Power Is Up For Auction





Fancy yourself the ultimate accessory to complement your Adam West Batman costume this Halloween (or Comic-Con)? Look no further than this fantastic 1960s Batmobile replica based on a 1979 Lincoln Continental. The V8-powered car is currently up for auction starting at $70,000, which is a comparative discount versus the original 1966 Ford Futura-based Batmobile that sold for $4.62 million in 2012. Holy savings, Batman!













As far as replica cars go, this version constructed by Batrodz, a New York-based Batmobile replica specialist, looks properly loyal to the 1960s Batmobile TV show. After all, the original lineup, starting with bones from a 1955 Ford Futura (Batmobile #1), followed by three Ford Galaxie-based versions (Batmobiles #2-4), were not-too-distant precursors to the 1979 Lincoln Continental donor car that you see here. The fiberglass bodywork complete with fins, jet nozzle, and bubble cockpit, are nigh spot on the originals. Even the exterior paint job is fresh—the trademark red stripes on black were done in last year.













According to the auction description , the car is equipped with a 400-cubic inch V8 mated to a three-speed automatic. There is powered steering at least with front discs and rear drums for brakes. The wheels are glaringly out of place versus the originals, but at least you've got the red Bat emblems to complete the look. Unfortunately, what the buyer WON'T get are jet propulsion, actual working levers and gadgets, or even airbags (so quite literally POW, BOOM, BANG).





The 1960s Batmobile joined other pop-culture legends like Knight Rider's KITT , the A-Team's van, and McFly's DeLorean time machine thanks to a customization job by George Barris, renowned car builder in the 60s. He brought many of the Batmobile features found in DC Comics to life, starting with a 1955 Ford Futura concept car. Three more Batmobiles were added (this time based on the 1966 Ford Galaxie) for filming of the 1966-1968 run of the TV show. It starred Adam West as Batman, and Burt Ward as Robin.

