Batman Arkham Fans Are Flipping Out Over Concept Art For Cancelled Game

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 23, 2025, 01:50 PM EDT
Batman fans were treated to a great run of video games spanning a little over half a decade with the Arkham series. Sadly, it all came to a halt when publisher Warner Bros. Games made the decision to pivot to live service games, which led to the disastrous release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Now, fans are getting a look at what might’ve been after the release of concept art from a cancelled project.

Project Sabbath, a new entry that was going to be a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, was being spearheaded by WB Montreal. It would’ve featured Damian Wayne as the protagonist, having taken over duties as the Caped Crusader with an older Bruce Wayne on the sidelines. Instead, WB Montreal was tasked with developing Gotham Knights.

batman arkham canceled concept art body
Concept art by Rodrigue Prailier, via MP1ST

A fresh batch of concept art of key characters from Project Sabbath has been released thanks to Rodrigue Pralier, a former artist at WB Montreal. Bruce Wayne definitely looks retirement-ready and appears to need a cane. Meanwhile, Damian Wayne looks battle hardened despite his young age, sporting some scars on his face.

Additionally, there’s some concept art for some of the villains that could’ve been part of the story. Killer Croc seemed to have a few different versions being considered, with one of the more interesting options being a version where he looks like a bloated Predator. The Huntress also appears to have been a potential enemy and looked to be sporting an outfit in her traditional colorway.

batman arkham canceled concept art body1
Concept art by Rodrigue Pralier, via MP1ST

Those who are lamenting not having gotten another single player experience in the Arkham universe shouldn’t give up all hope. Warner Bros. Games has mentioned it wants to get back to making games based on popular IP like Batman, so there might be a chance that Project Sabbath ends up seeing the light of day at some point.
