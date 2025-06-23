Batman Arkham Fans Are Flipping Out Over Concept Art For Cancelled Game
Project Sabbath, a new entry that was going to be a sequel to Batman: Arkham Knight, was being spearheaded by WB Montreal. It would’ve featured Damian Wayne as the protagonist, having taken over duties as the Caped Crusader with an older Bruce Wayne on the sidelines. Instead, WB Montreal was tasked with developing Gotham Knights.
Additionally, there’s some concept art for some of the villains that could’ve been part of the story. Killer Croc seemed to have a few different versions being considered, with one of the more interesting options being a version where he looks like a bloated Predator. The Huntress also appears to have been a potential enemy and looked to be sporting an outfit in her traditional colorway.
Those who are lamenting not having gotten another single player experience in the Arkham universe shouldn’t give up all hope. Warner Bros. Games has mentioned it wants to get back to making games based on popular IP like Batman, so there might be a chance that Project Sabbath ends up seeing the light of day at some point.