Wonder Woman Title Scrapped As Warner Bros Closes Multiple Game Studios

by Alan VelascoWednesday, February 26, 2025, 01:55 PM EDT
The video game industry continues to face big challenges, with Warner Bros. Games cancelling its planned Wonder Woman game and shuttering several game studios in its portfolio. Despite plenty of popular characters and worlds to draw from, the publisher hasn’t generated the hits it has expected. Its latest big swing, the live multiplayer game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, landing with a thud.

While there had been several rumors circulating about the development struggles of the Wonder Woman game, it seems as if might’ve been trending in the right direction before getting the axe. Comic writer Gail Simone, who was working on the game, shared some details in a post on social media platform X. Simone noted that “the game was gorgeous and expansive. It was beautiful to look at. They made sure it had WW and DC lore on every aspect of the game.” It’s unfortunate the team couldn’t get more time to bring it all together.

Of the three studios that are being shut down, Monolith Productions will be the most significant. Its best known as the talent behind Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and the follow-up title Shadow of War, which are some of the better games based on the fantasy franchise. Monolith wasn’t just good at making games, either. It also created the now patented Nemesis system, which created a more interesting and challenging experience for players by having enemies recall past interactions.

It's unlikely that the bleeding stops anytime soon for the industry. Publishers are tightening belts even further, as the market is becoming more difficult to compete in. Especially as free to play games such as Fortnite continue to dominate the amount of time spent on video games. Industry observers are hopeful that the upcoming releases of Nintendo's Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto VI can shake things up by bringing more gamers into the fold.
Tags:  games, warner-bros, monolith, (nasdaq:wbd), wonder-woman
