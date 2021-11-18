Watch WB MultiVersus Pit Batman, Bugs Bunny And More In Free Smash Bros Like Cross-Platform Brawler

Forget the metaverse , Warner Bros. is looking to make a splash with the MultiVersus, a cleverly titled brawler that wrangles a whole mess of iconic characters into a cooperative, free-to-play and cross-platform game that has the potential to be a mega hit. From what we have seen, it is in the style of Nintendo's hugely popular Smash Bros. franchise, but with some unique twists and a host of different characters.





Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus utilizes a team-based two-versus-two format. The game promises a "deep set of combat mechanics" to distinguish the title from other brawlers. There's also a "strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay," and of course a rich selection of characters to choose from, each with their own special moves. And yes, different maps too including Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Treefort, and more.











You could pit Batman and Superman against Shaggy from Scooby-Doo and Wonder Woman. Others that have made the initial roster include Arya Stark, Finn the Human, Garnet, Harley Quinn, Jake the Dog, Reindog, Steven Universe, and Tom and Jerry. Those will all be available out of the gate and Warner Bros. says it will add many more over time.





In addition to two-versus-two gameplay, MultiVersus will also let users clash in one-versus-one matchups and participate in a four-player free-for-all mode where there can be only one winner.

MultiVersus has all the ingredients for a hit game, it will just depend on the actual recipe. The cross-platform aspect is key. It will launch on PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with full cross-play support with dedicated server-based rollback netcode. There will also be seasons that add fresh content, just as we've seen in games like Fortnite and many others.





"With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "We are partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring together a free-to-play, online platform fighter with a wealth of iconic characters that fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Shaggy and Arya from Game of Thrones. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support upcoming seasons and ongoing game content."



