Sinister Banshee Info Stealer May Be Targeting Your Apple Mac Right Now
Once installed on a victim’s machine the malware pops up a dialogue prompt asking the user for the system password to install the malicious software, which will then be saved to perform further actions. One of which is dumping information present in the keychain, which contains usernames and passwords that have been saved by the victim. Moreover, Banshee Stealer also attempts to find a variety of cryptocurrency wallets, including Exodus, Ledger, and Wasabi Wallet.
It's interesting to note that Banshee Stealer is currently being offered on criminal underground forums as a monthly subscription product, costing $3,000 USD to operate. This is in stark contrast to other malware that uses the same kind of monetization model, but is often offered for far less—typically under $50 USD. The silver lining here is that the higher cost might limit the amount of threat actors that can afford to get their hands on this malware, and might reduce its reach.
While Mac users have often felt less threatened by malware, Banshee Stealer shows that threat actors are eagerly looking for ways to infiltrate Mac systems. As always, users should be mindful of the software they are installing on their computers. Ensuring that applications are downloaded from either the App Store or from trustworthy websites.