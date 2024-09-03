CATEGORIES
home News

Bang & Olufsen Unveils Luxury Beoplay H100 Wireless Headset With A Bold $1,549 MSRP

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:23 AM EDT
hero Travel%20Theme%202024%20BP%20H100%20Digital%20EN%201080x1350%20Crop%20Clean%200076
After releasing a 6-disc CD changer earlier this year, if anything, can we at least give Bang & Olufsen props for daring to do what few other brands hesitate to do: sell a pair of consumer headphones that cost as much as what the average person pays for rent in the U.S.? B&O's new Beoplay H100 not only costs $500 more than its previous H95 flagship, it packs more premium touches and features than before. Taking a play from the Apple AirPods Max, it seems as if the Danish company is looking to be the next audio fashion accessory.

H100 Car

Danish premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen is ready to empty your wallets with the Beoplay H100, but it promises that the goods back the hefty price. To be honest, the design is nothing to shout about, but B&O has prioritized materials and longevity here. Most B&O owners know that its audio gear are made to last a long time. With the H100, not only is the headphone backed by a generous five-year warranty (which shows the faith B&O puts in its quality), but also sports easily serviceable components in way of earpads, headband, batteries, boards, and glass surfaces.

Speaking of glass, the earcaps utilize scratch-resistant glass as the main touch interface, while lambskin ear pads, knitted fabric headband, and aluminum yoke complete the materials package. 

H100 Travel%20Theme%202024%20BP%20H100%20Digital%20EN%201080x1350%20Crop%20Clean%200147

In terms of audio, the H100 has 40mm dynamic drivers (10Hz-40kHz frequency response), wireless and wired listening, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res support (up to 96 kHz/24-bits), all of which are pretty standard even on headphones that MSRP for much less, so we'll definitely like to listen for ourselves how these come together on this device. Together with EarSense adaptive audio processing, the 10 onboard mics is claimed to doubles active noise cancellation performance over the H95. 

The H100 also has mod-cons such as multi-point Bluetooth connections, auto on-off, wear detection, customizable controls (with the Bang & Olufsen app), and quick charging. On paper, the flagship headphone is said to give 34 hours of listening time with ANC on. 

If you're curious and like to check out a pair today, the Beoplay H100 is available to preorder in Hourglass Sand and Infinite Black colorways.
Tags:  headphones, Audio, headsets, bang--olufsen
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment