Bang & Olufsen Unveils Luxury Beoplay H100 Wireless Headset With A Bold $1,549 MSRP
Danish premium audio brand Bang & Olufsen is ready to empty your wallets with the Beoplay H100, but it promises that the goods back the hefty price. To be honest, the design is nothing to shout about, but B&O has prioritized materials and longevity here. Most B&O owners know that its audio gear are made to last a long time. With the H100, not only is the headphone backed by a generous five-year warranty (which shows the faith B&O puts in its quality), but also sports easily serviceable components in way of earpads, headband, batteries, boards, and glass surfaces.
Speaking of glass, the earcaps utilize scratch-resistant glass as the main touch interface, while lambskin ear pads, knitted fabric headband, and aluminum yoke complete the materials package.
In terms of audio, the H100 has 40mm dynamic drivers (10Hz-40kHz frequency response), wireless and wired listening, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res support (up to 96 kHz/24-bits), all of which are pretty standard even on headphones that MSRP for much less, so we'll definitely like to listen for ourselves how these come together on this device. Together with EarSense adaptive audio processing, the 10 onboard mics is claimed to doubles active noise cancellation performance over the H95.
The H100 also has mod-cons such as multi-point Bluetooth connections, auto on-off, wear detection, customizable controls (with the Bang & Olufsen app), and quick charging. On paper, the flagship headphone is said to give 34 hours of listening time with ANC on.
If you're curious and like to check out a pair today, the Beoplay H100 is available to preorder in Hourglass Sand and Infinite Black colorways.