Bang & Olufsen Bring Back The 6-Disc CD Changer For 90s Vibes And It’s Only $53K
Bang & Olufsen is bringing back the beats and vibes of the 90s with its fully restored and reimagined Beosystem 9000c 6-disc CD changer music system. The limited edition retro CD player is paired up with Bang & Olufsen’s modern Beolab 28 speakers, giving the system a powerful punch at the price of just one kidney on the black market (kidding?).
Anyone who was around in the 90s probably remembers the days of having a CD player. It was the shiny new upgrade from cassette tapes that could store a lot more music, and did away with the days of having to use a pencil to tighten up a cassette tape (IYKYK). Bang & Olufsen hopes to transport a small handful of those who miss the 90s back into an age of grunge rock, pop, and the battle between East and West coast rappers.
“With our Recreated Classics series, we are showcasing how Bang & Olufsen’s unique capabilities within sound, design and craftsmanship are creating long-lasting, circular products. We want to demonstrate that a second-life product can be just as attractive as a new product and that a high-quality item such as the Beosound 9000 doesn’t need to have an end-date,” remarked Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, Head of Product Circularity & Portfolio Planning at Bang & Olufsen.
Bang & Olufsen is hoping to cash in on the revival of physical media with its limited edition, Beosystem 9000c. While many are coming back to the days of vinyl records, there are those who are digging out those old CDs and blowing the dust off them, perhaps to recreate a nostalgic feeling. Hansen explained, “It is all about keeping listening choices alive.”
If anyone wants one of the Beosystem 9000c systems, they will need to be quick on the trigger. There will only be 200 units offered, which have all been sent to the company’s factory in Struer, Denmark, to be restored for resale. Each system will be disassembled and thoroughly inspected by a team of skilled technicians, who will use the original workshop tables. Every component will be painstakingly cleaned and repaired, with each unit undergoing individual testing to ensure it meets Bang & Olufsen’s exacting standards.
The 200 completely restored Beosystem 9000c’s in cosmic black will are available for purchase now at select Bang & Olufsen stores worldwide for a retail price of €50,000 (around ~$53.540 in US currency).