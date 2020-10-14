'Bad Neighbor' Security Exploit Is Causing BSOD Hell, Patch Your System Now





Get ready to patch your Windows systems as a new bug has been discovered that can lead to the dreaded Blue Screen of Death . This bug, labeled the “Bad Neighbor” exploit (CVE-2020-16898), enables an attacker who crafts an IPv6 packet to completely crash a system.





As Paul Ducklin states, “a malcontent on your network who could crash any computers at will, servers and laptops alike, could cause plenty of harm just through what’s known as a denial of service attack, especially because recovering from each crash requires a complete reboot.” In theory, the exploit could also be used to do remote code execution and take over a machine, but that would be difficult at best.