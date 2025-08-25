AYN Thor Dual Screen Handheld Combines OLED And Snapdragon At A Great Price
The AYN Thor has a clamshell design that features dual OLED screens. The top display will be 6-inches in size with a resolution of 1080x1920, a 120hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 650 Nits. Meanwhile, the bottom screen measures 3.92-inches with a resolution of 1080x1240, a 60Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 Nits. Both displays have a contrast ratio of 100,000:1.
There will be several flavors of the handheld available. A Lite model that will be powered by an eight core Snapdragon 865 CPU with an Adreno 650 GPU. The Base, Pro and Max models, however, will sport a more powerful eight core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with Adreno 740 GPU. The base option will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Pro model will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the Max model 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
Interested buyers will also have four slick colorways to choose from: white, black, clear purple, and rainbow. The rainbow color option in particular taps into nostalgia, as it incorporates the colors used by Nintendo for its Super Famicom console, which is how the company referred to the Super Nintendo in Japan.
AYN notes that there will be no pre-installed games on any of the models available. Therefore, buyers will need to scrounge up their own playable ROMs.
Pre-orders for the AYN Thor begin later today, with shipping starting in October. Pre-order pricing is as follows:
- Lite Model: $249
- Base Model: $299
- Pro Model: $349
- Max Model: $429