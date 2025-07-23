OneXSugar Dual-Screen Convertible Gaming Handheld Arrives And It’s Wild
Central to the Sugar 1 is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor, which Qualcomm puts at up to 30 percent and 28 percent faster than the G2's CPU and GPU, respectively. As you can see, though, what truly sets the OneXSugar apart is its transformable design. It's basically a handheld that can morph from a traditional single-screen device into a next-generation Nintendo DS, complete with two independent OLED displays.
Besides the screens and processor, the OneXSugar seems pretty solidly spec'd for the price. There's 16 gigabytes of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), a 5,600 mAh battery with passthrough charging support, and a dual-fan, dual-heat pipe cooling system to keep the G3 happy. Customization is also a highlight, with a magnetically detachable D-pad for personalized control layouts, Hall-effect joysticks for precision and zero drift, and customizable RGB joystick rings.
Initial hands-on reviews do note areas for improvement, like the stability of the magnetic D-pad, the ergonomics of the device's hard edges during long gaming sessions, and battery drain with both screens running. Of course, these impressions were made with beta units, so it's possible One-Netbook will iron out these issues for mass production.
The Sugar 1 is currently available for pre-order through its Indiegogo campaign with early bird pricing, and is estimated to begin shipping in September this year.