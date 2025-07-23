CATEGORIES
home News

OneXSugar Dual-Screen Convertible Gaming Handheld Arrives And It’s Wild

by Aaron LeongWednesday, July 23, 2025, 10:30 AM EDT
hero sugar1 table
The OneXSugar Sugar 1, dubbed the world's first dual-screen transformable handheld by its manufacturer One-Netbook, promises to bring a little Nintendo DS here and some Nintendo Switch there, all powered by a potent Snapdragon G3 chipset. The crowdfunding price ain't half bad either, considering the feature set.


Central to the Sugar 1 is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor, which Qualcomm puts at up to 30 percent and 28 percent faster than the G2's CPU and GPU, respectively. As you can see, though, what truly sets the OneXSugar apart is its transformable design. It's basically a handheld that can morph from a traditional single-screen device into a next-generation Nintendo DS, complete with two independent OLED displays.

The dual-screen functionality is not just a gimmick. With a primary 6.01 inch OLED (2160 x 1080 resolution) and a secondary 3.92 inch OLED screen (1080x1240 resolution), the manufacturer claims that users can multitask with ease. Imagine the idea of battling bosses on one screen while consulting game guides on the other, or enjoying Game Boy titles on the smaller display while streaming YouTube on the larger one. 

For retro gaming enthusiasts, the device can emulate classic dual-screen gameplay from systems like the Nintendo DS, 3DS, Game Boy Advance, and PSP. Early reviews suggest that Nintendo DS and 3DS games run flawlessly, with 3DS titles looking particularly good when upscaled on the larger OLED screen. 

sugar1 configurations

Besides the screens and processor, the OneXSugar seems pretty solidly spec'd for the price. There's 16 gigabytes of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), a 5,600 mAh battery with passthrough charging support, and a dual-fan, dual-heat pipe cooling system to keep the G3 happy. Customization is also a highlight, with a magnetically detachable D-pad for personalized control layouts, Hall-effect joysticks for precision and zero drift, and customizable RGB joystick rings.

Initial hands-on reviews do note areas for improvement, like the stability of the magnetic D-pad, the ergonomics of the device's hard edges during long gaming sessions, and battery drain with both screens running. Of course, these impressions were made with beta units, so it's possible One-Netbook will iron out these issues for mass production.

The Sugar 1 is currently available for pre-order through its Indiegogo campaign with early bird pricing, and is estimated to begin shipping in September this year.
Tags:  Gaming, Handheld, one-notebook, onexsugar
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment