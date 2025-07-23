OneXSugar Dual-Screen Convertible Gaming Handheld Arrives And It’s Wild





The OneXSugar Sugar 1, dubbed the world's first dual-screen transformable handheld by its manufacturer One-Netbook, promises to bring a little Nintendo DS here and some Nintendo Switch there, all powered by a potent Snapdragon G3 chipset. The crowdfunding price ain't half bad either, considering the feature set.





The dual-screen functionality is not just a gimmick. With a primary 6.01 inch OLED (2160 x 1080 resolution) and a secondary 3.92 inch OLED screen (1080x1240 resolution), the manufacturer claims that users can multitask with ease. Imagine the idea of battling bosses on one screen while consulting game guides on the other, or enjoying Game Boy titles on the smaller display while streaming YouTube on the larger one.







For retro gaming enthusiasts, the device can emulate classic dual-screen gameplay from systems like the Nintendo DS, 3DS, Game Boy Advance , and PSP. Early reviews suggest that Nintendo DS and 3DS games run flawlessly, with 3DS titles looking particularly good when upscaled on the larger OLED screen.



