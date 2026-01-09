Autofocusing Smart Glasses With Eye Tracking Tech Could Make Bifocals Obsolete
Revealed in its latest prototype at CES 2026, the IXI autofocusing glasses specifically target presbyopia, which is age-related (usually those 45 and above) farsightedness. While traditional solutions like bifocals and progressives rely on fixed, multi-zoned lenses that require users to tilt their heads or peer through narrow sweet spots, IXI’s glasses adjust the entire lens in real-time. By tracking the wearer's gaze, the glasses switch between a distance prescription and a reading boost almost instantly.
When the sensors detect a change in focus, they send an electrical signal to the lenses, which contain a thin layer of liquid crystal sandwiched between conductive ITO layers. These crystals respond to the electrical field by physically shifting their structure, altering how they bend light. This change happens in about 0.2 seconds, thus tuning the prescription to the object currently in view. When the battery dies, the glasses continue to function as a traditional pair of single-vision specs, ensuring the wearer is never left in the dark or have safety compromised such as when driving or operating machinery.
IXI’s CEO Niko Eiden suggests the glasses could one day adapt prescriptions dynamically throughout the day to combat eye fatigue. The sensors could also provide health insights, such as detecting dry eyes or monitoring posture. Even as the company is in the process of clearing medical certifications, it has already partnered with Swiss manufacturer Optiswiss to bring the product to market. Positioned as a high-end luxury option, these glasses are set to launch next year initially in Europe.