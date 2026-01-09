Autofocusing Smart Glasses With Eye Tracking Tech Could Make Bifocals Obsolete





An eyewear breakthrough by an Amazon-backed Finnish startup, IXI, is promising to end the era of clunky bifocals and the "head-tilt" struggle of progressive lenses, replacing them with a pair of glasses that focus as naturally as the human eye.









The device's secret sauce here lies in a combination of infrared eye tracking and liquid crystal-transparent indium tin oxide glasses. IXI utilizes a system of tiny LEDs and photodiodes embedded in the frame which bounce infrared light off the eye to measure the subtle way eyes move inward when focusing on something close (a.k.a. convergence). This method is quite efficient, consuming four milliwatts of power, which allows the electronics and a day-long battery to be tucked into frames that are as slim and lightweight as a standard pair of designer spectacles







