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Augmental's $1,400 MouthPad Turns Your Tongue Into A PC Mouse

by Chris HarperMonday, July 27, 2026, 04:20 PM EDT
hero augmental mouthpad
It's taken about two years, and a showcase at last year's CES, but Augmental's MouthPad has launched. MouthPad is an innovative wireless Bluetooth mouse controlled entirely by the user's tongue and head movements, enabling a degree of hands-free control that would normally require an implant. MouthPad isn't exactly cheap at $1,400 USD and requires a dental scan with the order so it can be personalized, but it's certainly a less-invasive solution for hands-free PC use.


And it seems very precise. When compared to implants like Neuralink, Augmental reports that MouthPad's cursor control matches them in both speed and accuracy. The above demo shows that for precise mouse work, the MouthPad seems like more than enough to get the job done, and additional demos on Augmental's YouTube channel also display MouthPad being used for gaming, too.


Alongside the formal launch of MouthPad, Augmental is also announcing a voice-activated keyboard called Vox. Vox is worn on the skin and captures sound through the body, allowing users to speak very quietly while still getting text input. If used in tandem with the MouthPad, Vox can also determine input based on tongue gestures, and Augmental stresses that it only activates with a deliberate gesture, not always-on listening.

Augmental's end goal is to enable silent speech through the combination of MouthPad and Vox. It could be a transformative technology for non-speakers or the disabled who want direct control of a PC or smart device without a risky brain implant. Vox's beta also costs only $200, but isn't expected to ship until later this year. MouthPad orders ship within six months of making the order, and both have to be ordered directly from Augmental.
Tags:  Keyboard, Mice, vox, augmental, mouthpad
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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