CATEGORIES
home News

Neuralink Details Malfunction In First Human Brain-Chip Implant

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 09, 2024, 09:46 AM EDT
Hand holding a neuralink chip.
A Neuralink brain chip implant has been experiencing issues since it was installed in the brain of a 29-year-old patient. While the brain-computer interface (BCI) has since given the implantee improved quality-of-life, Neuralink has reported that some of the device's "threads" have retracted from the patient's brain, therefore reducing the implant's effectiveness. The patient's health and safety doesn't seem to be an issue, thankfully.

In January, Noland Arbaugh made history by being the first human to have a brain-computer interface chip implanted into his noggin (using a robotic surgeon, no less). Arbaugh, among 180,000 other Americans, lives with quadriplegia, where in his case full paralysis from the shoulders down was caused by a diving accident eight years ago.

Presently, people with quadriplegia find it challenging to engage and live in a highly digital society, leading to increased isolation, self-esteem, and financial issues. The problem that Neuralink seeks to solve is to bring digital control back into their lives by enabling them to control external technology with their minds. Yes, trippy.

link electrodes across 64 threads

Neuralink's Link chip contains 1,024 electrodes spread across 64 threads that are used to collect neural activity and movement intentions, and then send that data to the company's computers to process the thought into action. In a recent blog post, the company said that "a number of threads retracted from the [Arbaugh’s] brain, resulting in a net decrease in the number of effective electrodes". The number of affected threads wasn't (and still hasn't been) specified, but the result means that the system's ability to collect brain data has been reduced.

Granted, the company added that to compensate, they "modified the recording algorithm to be more sensitive to neural population signals, improved the techniques to translate these signals into cursor movements, and enhanced the user interface". An interesting side benefit was that the "refinements produced a rapid and sustained improvement in BPS, that has now superseded Noland’s initial performance".

Neuralink, another Elon Musk startup project, also clarified that Arbaugh isn't in any physical danger with the malfunction. In fact, Arbaugh has continued to use the BCI for about eight hours per day during the week and up to ten hours during weekends. Arbaugh praises the tech by saying that it, "has helped me reconnect with the world, my friends, and my family. It's given me the ability to do things on my own again without needing my family at all hours of the day and night.”
Tags:  brain, Elon Musk, neuralink, implants, bci
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment