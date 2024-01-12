Dental-Grade MouthPad Mouse Goes Into Your Mouth So You Can Use Your Tongue To Scroll
Augmental debuted its tongue-operated MouthPad at CES 2024, a pressure-sensitive touchpad that sits at the roof of the mouth. While the concept of being able to scroll a webpage with the tongue may seem silly to some, it has a much higher and meaningful purpose to others.
An MIT Media Lab spinoff, Augmental first announced its MouthPad late last spring. It was introduced as a “groundbreaking innovation that allows people to control devices purely through the movement of their tongue.” Augmental software engineer Corbin Alliwill remarked about the MouthPad at CES, “It is a mouse for your mouth.”
The MouthPad device was designed by Halliwill and the company’s co-founders, Corten Singer and Tomas Vega. The trio decided to develop it after learning of friends and family who were paralyzed having a difficult time finding technology that fit their specific needs. However, the company adds the device can also be useful for anyone that might need to free up their hands for various reasons, such as professionals who are giving a presentation.
MouthPad can connect to several personal devices via Bluetooth, according to Augmental. The company says it detects every movement and gesture the tongue makes in real-time, and supports standard cursor control and clicks. The device is reported to be compatible with Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS, and Android.
Cursor control is enabled by using either the tongue or head movements. The company says that tongue presses against a force sensor are used for left-click, or click-and-drag, while sip gestures are used for right-clicks. The force sensors could also be mapped to other hotkey options, opening up a plethora of additional functions. Augmental adds that it is working toward developing more sophisticated gestures, such as scrolling, swiping, and a bite-based input.
At this time, the MouthPad has an estimated battery life of around 5 hours. However, the company has said it is working on extending that to 8 hours in its next version. There is currently an early access program available via the company’s website where interested consumers can join a waitlist.
Augmental indicated the MouthPad will be available to consumers later this year. Possible features that could be added before launch could be voice control and wheelchair control.