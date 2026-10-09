Call It A Comeback: Atari 800XL Returns For Glorious Retro PC Gaming
The 800XL is chock full of upgrades, including a full-sized mechanical keyboard for a much better, more tactile typing experience versus the original vintage systems. Additionally, Retro Games’ TheCxStick, which is a “modern recreation of Atari’s iconic joystick, designed to capture the feel of the original while adding extra versatility,” will be part of the package as well.
Connectivity on the 800XL is also getting some welcomed updates, with an HDMI output, though CRT filters will be avilable for those who want a more authentic experience. There are also four USB-A ports where players can connect more controllers for multiplayer action, or to plug in storage devices. Moreover, the machine itself can be powered using USB-C.
Anyone who picks up The 800XL will be able to hit the ground running thanks to the 25 pre-installed games, some of which include Missile Command, Berzerk, Asteroids, The Seven Cities of Gold and Elektraglide. Adding more games is easy too; all players need to do is plug up a storage device with additional ROMs into one of the USB-A ports and load them up onto the device.
Interested buyers can begin to place pre-orders now directly from Atari for $219.99 USD, and machines should begin shipping to customers in April of 2027.