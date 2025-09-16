ASUS Vivobook Falls To $299 And More Laptop Deals Under $500





At this point, the school year is already underway in most parts of the country. If you were tardy in picking up a notebook for the new semester and missed out on our previously highlighted deals, don't sweat it, there are still plenty of bargains out there. And if you're not in school but are looking for a cheaper laptop all the same, we have you covered.





ASUS Vivobook 14 pictured above. It's down to $299.99 at Best Buy (save $300 over MSRP). Best Buy is featuring the Vivobook 14 as its deal of the day, and while we don't expect it to shoot up to the full $599.99 asking price once the sale ends, it will undoubtedly be priced higher than it is now. One of the more affordable options right now is thepictured above. It's down to. Best Buy is featuring the Vivobook 14 as its deal of the day, and while we don't expect it to shoot up to the full $599.99 asking price once the sale ends, it will undoubtedly be priced higher than it is now.





So what does $299.99 net you in the laptop space? Specs can vary wildly from one system to the next, but in this instance, you're looking at a laptop with a 14-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits refresh rate.





It's powered by an Intel Core i5-1334U processor (10C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 12GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 256GB solid state drive. We'd prefer to see a bit more RAM (16GB+) and at least double the SSD capacity, but at this price point, it's hard to complain. And hey, at least it has more than 8GB of RAM.













Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC for $499.99 at Best Buy (save $300). Instead of an AMD or Intel processor, it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon X1-26-100 chip based on ARM, with some impressive AI computing chops and all-day battery life (rated for up to 28 hours). If you're willing to jump ship from x86 to ARM, you can scorefor. Instead of an AMD or Intel processor, it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon X1-26-100 chip based on ARM, with some impressive AI computing chops and all-day battery life (rated for up to 28 hours).





It's also a more well-rounded laptop with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB of storage. And you get the latest Wi-Fi protocol on this one, Wi-Fi 7 instead of Wi-Fi 5 on the ASUS Vivobook 14 above.





As for the display, it's a 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits brightness.





Here are some more affordable laptop deals...