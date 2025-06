ASUS Unveils TUF Gaming Series Five Monitors Focused On Speed, Color And Control

ASUS also has what it calls Gaming AI as one of its five features (see the full list in the image above), and the jury is still out on if gamers will use these. It includes Dynamic Crosshairs, Dynamic Shadow Boost, and AI Visual. Basically, all visual tweaks to help you see and play better in theory for competitive games.The last feature that ASUS offers is the ASUS DisplayWidget Center, which is its software for fine-tuning your monitor setup. For gamers wanting a wide-screen experience, the VG34WQML5A is a QHD VA Panel with a 34-inch size and 250Hz refresh rate. This monitor also has DisplayHDR400, so colors should be rich even if not quite OLED-like.This monitor also has a 0.5ms response time, so it is very responsive. Both also offer ASUS ELMB Sync, which minimizes ghosting and blur. The TUF Gaming Series Five monitors look like they're offering what used to be premium features in monitors. While ASUS highlights these two higher-end models, it mentions there are more than 20 models with variations such as 23.8 to 34 inches in size and different resolutions.If these aren't enough for you, ASUS also has a 610Hz gaming monitor from its ROG Strix lineup that will likely allow you to bend time and space (not really, but wow, that's fast!).