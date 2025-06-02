ASUS Unveils TUF Gaming Series Five Monitors Focused On Speed, Color And Control
ASUS highlights five points of focus for its monitors, which blend nicely with what gamers actually want. The TUF Series Five VG27AQML5A is a 27-inch QHD aimed at esport style gamers. Its high-refresh rate of 300Hz and a 0.3ms response time combine with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for a smoother experience. This is a Fast IPS LED panel, so no OLED-level colors, but it should look good with its 95% DCI-P3 color space.
The last feature that ASUS offers is the ASUS DisplayWidget Center, which is its software for fine-tuning your monitor setup. For gamers wanting a wide-screen experience, the VG34WQML5A is a QHD VA Panel with a 34-inch size and 250Hz refresh rate. This monitor also has DisplayHDR400, so colors should be rich even if not quite OLED-like.
This monitor also has a 0.5ms response time, so it is very responsive. Both also offer ASUS ELMB Sync, which minimizes ghosting and blur. The TUF Gaming Series Five monitors look like they're offering what used to be premium features in monitors. While ASUS highlights these two higher-end models, it mentions there are more than 20 models with variations such as 23.8 to 34 inches in size and different resolutions.
If these aren't enough for you, ASUS also has a 610Hz gaming monitor from its ROG Strix lineup that will likely allow you to bend time and space (not really, but wow, that's fast!).