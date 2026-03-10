CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS Unveils Ryzen AI-Powered P700 Mini Tower With RTX 50 Firepower

by Paul LillyTuesday, March 10, 2026, 09:32 AM EDT
ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower
ASUS is expanding its sleek and stylish (in a business casual way) ExpertCenter desktop lineup with the launch of the ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower (PM700MG) powered by AMD's latest-generation Ryzen AI 400 series Gorgon Point processors revealed at CES. According to ASUS, the refreshed design extends past the core hardware, resulting in a "whisper-quiet" system.

While admittedly not super exciting like some high-powered gaming desktops we've seen, ASUS managed to cram some neat bits into its retooled 15-liter chassis. Processor options include the Ryzen AI 7 445 (2x Zen 5 cores at up to 4.6GHz, 4x Zen 5c cores at up to 3.4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 6MB L2 cache) or Ryzen AI 5 430 (1x Zen 5 core at up to 4.5GHz, 3x Zen 5c cores at up to 3.4GHz, 8MB L3 cache, 4MB L2 cache).

Both of those come with integrated graphics (Radeon 860M on the 440 and Radeon 840M on the 430), though ASUS is offering several discrete GPUs: NVIDIA RTX A400 (4GB GDDR6), GeForce RTX 3050 Dual (6GB GDDR6), GeForce RTX 5050 Dual (8GB GDDR6), and GeForce RTX 5060 Dual (8GB GDDR6).

ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower with keyboard, mouse, and monitor on a blurred background.

Buyers can also configure the P700 with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory and up to a 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD. It has two SO-DIMM slots, two SATA 6Gbps ports, a single 3.5-inch drive bay, and a single M.2 slot.

According to ASUS, this combination yields up to 2.5x faster AI computing performance for things like generative AI, video editing, and large language model (LLM) inference. The company is also claiming up to a 31% improvement in overall performance compared to other systems in a similar price range.

ASUS ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower cooling graphic.

ASUS also touts an upgraded cooling system.

"ExpertCenter P700 Mini Tower introduces an innovative thermal design that sets it apart from traditional tower PCs. An efficient copper heat pipe rapidly transfers heat away from critical components, while a rear-positioned high-efficiency fan establishes an optimized airflow path — drawing in cool air from the front and expelling warm air through the back. This combination ensures that the system maintains consistent, reliable performance, even under heavy workloads," ASUS says.

Despite the chest-thumping over the bang-for-buck proposition, there's no mention of the ExpertCenter P700's actual price in the press release. However, a quick peek on Amazon shows previous generation models starting at around $750.
Tags:  Asus, Desktop, geforce rtx 5050, expertcenter p700 mini tower, ryzen ai 7 445, ryzen ai 5 430
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use