ASUS Unveils ROG Strix Helios II Chassis To Build The Ultimate Gaming Battlestation
The ROG Strix Helios II has enough room for virtually any current hardware to fit, including four preinstalled 140mm fans. They're also 28mm thick, which gives them an advantage with the noise-performance ratio. Likewise, dual 360mm radiator support also means that you can fit a big all-in-one liquid cooler alongside a GPU that has its own AIO. Better yet, a custom-loop water cooled build is even possible with great results in this chassis. You can also fit a 420mm AIO, which is the enough cooling for any CPU on the market.
ASUS is a brand that has a fervent loyal following, with enthusiasts wanting to have all components be ASUS in the build itself. It is not just looks, a you get plenty of useful features such as an aRGB fan hub, and tool-less PCIe mounting for expansion cards. Plenty of USB I/O is also in the front, including USB-A 3.0, USB-C 20Gbps, and the ability to fast charge up to 60W.
One thing I've always enjoyed about this huge case are the straps that come atop. You'll assume this case is heavy, and you'd be right, so it is far from something you'd want to move around too much. It does aid in placing the case and safely controlling its heft, however. The case also has some nicely appointed designs in the front panel area, including some tasteful RGB.
The open window design that allows you to view the power supply along with the other components is great, and gives you reason to spring the extra cash for a similar ROG PSU. This ROG Strix Helios II will likely be popular with high-end ASUS afficionados, but be prepared to pay for a high-end experience.