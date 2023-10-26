ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gets A Stunning White Makeover





Up until now, ASUS has resisted releasing a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card as part of its TUF White series. That just changed, however, with the introduction of the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti White OC Edition with a dazzling "draped in moonlight" aesthetic. Just be sure to keep a can of compressed air and/or a cleaning cloth handy.





ASUS opted to kick things off with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti because of its "incredible balance of performance and value" for gaming at 1440p. Incidentally, we reviewed the non-white TUF model back in January, which is still going for $849.99 on Amazon . We wouldn't deem it a value play, though in fairness, everything on the supply side seems to be more expensive these days. And pricing aside, we noted in our review that the TUF variant "kicks some serious butt." Plus there's the TUF makeup of the card.





"TUF Gaming gear is built to provide gamers with rugged, durable components that can go the extra mile . But there isn’t a rule that says it can’t look amazing while doing it. Featuring a dazzling all-white finish, the TUF Gaming 4070 Ti White OC Edition is a welcome addition to any white-themed build, and it features all the same performance and durability you expect from TUF Gaming," ASUS says.













According to ASUS, it left no stone unturned on the White OC Edition, with even the PCB standoffs receiving a makeover. While still the same card on the inside—AD104 GPU, 9+4 phase VRM, dual BIOS switch with a 'Quiet' mode, and so forth—the exterior styling is mostly white, save for some gray graphics and accents.





As for the specifications, like other GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models, this one boasts 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 TMUs, 80 ROPs, 240 Tensor cores, 60 RT cores, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory linked to a 192-bit memory bus for just over 504GB/s of memory bandwidth.













This is an overclocked card, though, whether in Default mode, which bumps the GPU clock slightly to 2,730MHz (up from 2,310MHz) or OC mode, which cranks things up a little more to 2,760MHz. ASUS also claims 21% more airflow from its axial-tech fans compared to the previous generation model, which could help with goosing the clock speed even further. Your mileage will vary, of course.



