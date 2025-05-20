ASUS Unveils A Beastly 3000W PSU That Can Power 4 GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs





It's fair to assume that most of you reading this will never have a need or desire to equip your PC with four of NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. For the select few who can make use of multiple high-end GPUs, however, ASUS is rolling out a beastly new power supply unit (PSU) that can power them, and probably a small city to boot.





Okay, that second part is a (slight) exaggeration. However, the ASUS Pro WS 3000W Platinum is a heavy duty power supply with 3,000W on tap. Simply put, it has both the wattage and necessary connectors to feed four of the world's fastest consumer graphics cards.













"Designed to reliably deliver the thousands of watts necessary to power up to four NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, the ASUS Pro WS 3000W Platinum enables breakthrough performance that meets the needs of demanding AI workloads," ASUS advertises.





ASUS mentions this capability multiple times on the PSU's product page, including with the above diagram. One of the caveats, of course, is that there's no point in going that route for a gaming setup. For gaming, technologies like SLI (NVIDIA) and Crossfire (AMD) are essentially dead. Even if they weren't, procuring four GeForce RTX 5090 cards would cost a small fortune. You'd also have a heck of a time trying to pull that much wattage from a standard outlet.





So who exactly is this for? Once upon a time, we could have surmised that it would be used in a high-end cryptocurrency mining setup. These days, however, the target audience consists of professionals who need copious horsepower for AI and deep learning workloads.





Though it's a niche product, the Pro WS 3000W Platinum PSU is interesting all the same. As the model designation implies, it's 80 Plus Platinum certified. It's also fully modular, employs gold-plated copper pins in the PCIe connectors (which ASUS claims reduces temps by up to 10C), it features a protective PCB coating, it has four 12V-2x6 power connectors, and is relatively compact at 175mm (~6.9 inches) long.





In addition to the 3000W model, ASUS also introduced 2200W and 1600W variants. There's no mention of price, though all three are backed by a 10-year warranty.



