ASUS Unveils First-Ever 8K Mini LED Monitor And More Displays At Computex

The star of the show is the ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX with a stunning 8K. Featuring a mini LED monitor with a 7680x4320 resolution at 32 inches, this is a professional's dream. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W of power delivery allow laptops and hubs to be easily connected.With a high color accuracy and 1,200 nits of peak brightness, this monitor looks great on paper. ASUS touts its LuxPixel Technology, which helps provide sharpness and comfort for the user as another main feature. A built-in colorimeter is also handy, and shows attention to detail for professional users who need to calibrate for best results.ASUS also announced other displays, such as the ZenScreen DUO OLED and ZenScreen Smart. These are both smaller, portable monitors meant to be used while traveling. The ZenScreen Smart is also the first Google TV smart monitor, which can be used independently.Other monitors promoting eye-comfort such as the ASUS VU249HFI-W were also introduced. The high-end ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX remains the most interesting for professionals, however.