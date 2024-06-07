ASUS Unveils First-Ever 8K Mini LED Monitor And More Displays At Computex
Computex 2024 has brought with it a wide range of tech products, including ever important monitors. Among them, ASUS has unveiled a stunning 8K mini LED monitor geared squarely at professionals. While you may salivate at the thought of 8K gaming, the pure hardware demands supersede even NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 for pushing high frame rates. For pixel peeping photographers, it is ideal, however.
The ASUS ProArt Display will come in both 5K and 8K flavors, which are heavily featured for professional use. The ProArt Display 5K PA27JVC is a 27-inch monitor that has a 5120x2880 resolution, the same as Apple's popular 5K Display. With other features such as anti-glare and high color accuracy, it aims to target a similar user. USB-C with 96W of power delivery and DisplayPort capabilities make connecting to a laptop easy.
It also has an auto KVM switch for peripherals and ambient light sensors, similar to the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved U3425WE we recently reviewed.
The star of the show is the ASUS ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX with a stunning 8K. Featuring a mini LED monitor with a 7680x4320 resolution at 32 inches, this is a professional's dream. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports with 96W of power delivery allow laptops and hubs to be easily connected.
With a high color accuracy and 1,200 nits of peak brightness, this monitor looks great on paper. ASUS touts its LuxPixel Technology, which helps provide sharpness and comfort for the user as another main feature. A built-in colorimeter is also handy, and shows attention to detail for professional users who need to calibrate for best results.
ASUS also announced other displays, such as the ZenScreen DUO OLED and ZenScreen Smart. These are both smaller, portable monitors meant to be used while traveling. The ZenScreen Smart is also the first Google TV smart monitor, which can be used independently.
Other monitors promoting eye-comfort such as the ASUS VU249HFI-W were also introduced. The high-end ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX remains the most interesting for professionals, however.
