by Paul LillyFriday, October 30, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT

This ASUS TUF Gaming Ryzen And GeForce RTX 2060 Fueled Laptop Is A Hot Performance Deal At $800

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop
We are only weeks away from Black Friday, but why wait if you do not have to? Best Buy is dropping some Black Friday-level savings early, one of which is this powerful ASUS TUF Gaming laptop (model FA506IV-BR7N12) for $799.99. That is $200 below its regular selling price, and a really nice bargain for the hardware that you are getting.

On the CPU side, this gaming laptop packs a high-end AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor based on the company's Zen 2 architecture (its newest Zen 3 chips are not in mobile form yet, having just been announced for the desktop). It sports 8 cores and 16 threads with a 2.9GHz base clock, 4.2GHz max boost clock, 8MB of L3 cache, 4MB of L2 cache, and a 45W TDP.

Riding shotgun is NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 GPU based on Turing (likewise, its latest Ampere GPU architecture does not exist in mobile form). This is a full-power variant (read: not Max-Q), and it gives you entry in the ray-traced gaming space.


That's a solid one-two punch for the price. It only has 8GB of RAM (DDR4-3200) and a 512GB SSD for storage, which is mediocre. However, you can upgrade one or both (I'd suggest doubling up the RAM first). Since you are starting at just $800, though, you could double both and still keep yourself under a grand, even more so if you sell off the existing allotment.

Either way, there is plenty here to drive the 15.6-inch display's native 1920x1080 resolution. Other features include a webcam, RGB backlit keyboard, stereo speakers with DTS:X sound, Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, three USB ports (two USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0), an HDMI output, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Not too shabby for $800. As for the warranty, ASUS guarantees the parts for one year.

