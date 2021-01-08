ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Laptop Leaks With Ryzen 7 5800H And RTX 3070 Max-Q
Although the page has since been pulled, the information is still accessible via Google Cache. First and foremost, the machine is powered by a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which AMD is expected to announce next week. The Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 series is expected to be a hot item during the first half of 2021, so expect to see many of announcements in the coming weeks. The Ryzen 7 5800H reportedly is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3GHz and a boost clock of 4.3GHz.
The processor is paired with a GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. This is reportedly a GA104-based GPU with 5120 CUDA Cores and a boost clock of about 1,300MHz.
Looking at the other specs, it appears that the FA706QR-HX004 will have 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. As for the display, we're looking at a 17.3-inch Full HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate according to the product listing. There are also a handful of USB 3.2 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 support, and an HDMI 2.0b port. As you might expect, G-SYNC is supported.
The FA706QR-HX004 is priced at 6649 (RON), which converts to around $1,674 here in the United States. We can't completely rely on currency conversion for an exact price here in the U.S., but it at least gives us a ballpark figure. We expect to hear more about the ASUS TUF Gaming family along with the complementing ROG Strix and ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop families next week at CES 2021.