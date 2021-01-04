CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, January 04, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT

ASUS Teases Ryzen 5000 And RTX 30 Powered ROG Strix, TUF Gaming Laptops For CES 2021

asus rog strix 1
Over the last few weeks, we've seen plenty of leaks for ASUS' upcoming gaming laptops that will be unveiled next week at CES 2021. Unlike in years past, the CES 2021 will be held virtually due to COVID-19, which means that tech journalists won't be mingling by the thousands in Las Vegas, hopping from the LVCC to various hotels along The Strip. ASUS is telegraphing its plans a bit ahead of schedule with teasers for both its incoming ROG Strix and ROG TUF Gaming laptop families.

ASUS posted short video teasers for both its ROG Strix and TUF Gaming lineups, which you can view below. Both will be unveiled next week on January 12th

ASUS's new ROG gaming laptops will feature both Intel 11th generation Core Tiger Lake-H and AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 mobile processors, and will be available with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 Series mobile Ampere GPUs. Back in early December, we got our first insight into the TUF Gaming FX516PM. That laptop is expected to feature an Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The Core i7-11370H is expected to be a performance-minded SKU (hence the "H") with a turbo clock of 4.8GHz.

asus rog strix 2

In late December, most of the beans were spilled concerning the ROG Strix family. These laptops will feature a variety of Ryzen 5000 processors onboard, up to a Ryzen 9 5900H. The Ryzen 9 5900H is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.3GHz and a boost clock of 4.64GHz. ASUS is planning to configure its ROG Strix laptop with up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 1TB SSD, and up to a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. There will also be a variety of display options available including 300Hz 1080p, 165Hz 2K, and 60Hz 4K displays.

Given how much information on ASUS's upcoming laptop lineup has already leaked over the past month, we have the feeling that more specs and images will make their way to the internet over the next week. So, stay tuned to HotHardware in the coming days for more details as they become available.


Tags:  Asus, rog strix, ryzen 5000, geforce rtx 30, ces2021, rog tuf gaming

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms