ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS Gaming Laptop Boasts Ryzen 7 5800HS, RTX 3080 And 144Hz Display





CES 2021 is less than two weeks away, and the leaks are already starting to flood in. Earlier this week, we informed you that ASUS has several ROG Strix gaming laptops on the way with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to a Ryzen 9 5900H processor onboard.

Now, we're learning about another ASUS gaming laptop that will likely be unveiled at CES 2021: the Zephyrus G15 (GA503QS). The listing for the laptop comes from Amazon China, and surprisingly, is still active even though ASUS has not made any official announcements. Rather humorously, there actually aren't any images of the Zephyrus G15 presented in the listing; instead, there are images of what appears to be a shower curtain. But we digress...

Digging deeper into the listing (via MyLaptopGuide), we see that the Zephyrus G15 is powered by AMD's new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 7 5800HS processor (35W), which is the successor to the Ryzen 7 4800HS. Given that the Ryzen 7 5800HS hasn't even been announced yet, we don't have any official specs to offer you at this time. However, it's rumored that it is an 8-core/16-thread SKU with a base clock of 3.0GHz and a boost clock of 4.3GHz.





When it comes to memory, the laptop has 8GB of DDR4-3200 soldered onto the motherboard, and another 8GB of DDR4-3200 is installed via an accessible SO-DIMM slot (a maximum of 24GB is supported). This machine has a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD installed, although we still don't know at this point if Zen 3 mobile processors will support PCIe 4.0 like Intel's Tiger Lake mobile platform. AMD's Zen 2 mobile processors skipped out on this feature, so we're hoping that it won't be a repeat with this generation.

On the graphics front, we're looking at an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which drives a 15.6-inch Full HD display. That display also comes with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, which is a perfect pairing with the RTX 3080. Other items of note include a 90Whr battery and a total system weight of 4.19 pounds, which is quite respectable for a gaming laptop in the size class.

We'll have to wait until CES 2021 kicks off on January 11th to hear about the Zephyrus G15 along with pricing and availability.