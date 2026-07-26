ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Refurb Drops To $477.99 With Woot Coupon





Prices are going up on everything these days it seems, which makes bargain hunting all the more useful. If what you have been looking for is a PC gaming handheld at a good price, Woot has you covered, so long as you're wiling to consider the refurbished route. If so, a discounted ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld is calling your name.

Score A Refurbished ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld For $477.99 After Coupon

BESTOFPC at checkout. Doing so will knock an extra $22 off Woot's already discounted price, bringing the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally down to $477.99. For context, a new unit (read: not refurbished) sells for $599.99, so you're saving $122 versus buying new. The key is to plug in coupon codeat checkout. Doing so will knock an extra $22 off Woot's already discounted price, bringing the. For context, a new unit (read: not refurbished) sells for $599.99, so you're saving $122 versus buying new.





$499.99 at Best Buy. Just expand the "More buying options from Best Buy and Marketplace sellers" section to see the available option. The open box model for $499.99 comes directly from Best Buy. Alternatively, you can buy the same handheld in "open box - excellent" condition for. Just expand the "More buying options from Best Buy and Marketplace sellers" section to see the available option. The open box model for $499.99 comes directly from Best Buy.





As for buying from Woot (which is owned by Amazon), the deals site notes that refurbished can apply to anything from buyer's remorse returns to defects that have been repaired by professionals, or even just damaged packaging. Regardless, Woot is offering a 90-day warranty on this handheld.

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