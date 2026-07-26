ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Refurb Drops To $477.99 With Woot Coupon

Prices are going up on everything these days it seems, which makes bargain hunting all the more useful. If what you have been looking for is a PC gaming handheld at a good price, Woot has you covered, so long as you're wiling to consider the refurbished route. If so, a discounted ASUS ROG Xbox Ally handheld is calling your name.
Score A Refurbished ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Handheld For $477.99 After Coupon
The key is to plug in coupon code BESTOFPC
at checkout. Doing so will knock an extra $22 off Woot's already discounted price, bringing the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally down to $477.99
. For context, a new unit (read: not refurbished) sells for $599.99, so you're saving $122 versus buying new.
Alternatively, you can buy the same handheld in "open box - excellent" condition for $499.99 at Best Buy
. Just expand the "More buying options from Best Buy and Marketplace sellers" section to see the available option. The open box model for $499.99 comes directly from Best Buy.
As for buying from Woot (which is owned by Amazon), the deals site notes that refurbished can apply to anything from buyer's remorse returns to defects that have been repaired by professionals, or even just damaged packaging. Regardless, Woot is offering a 90-day warranty on this handheld.
Key Specs And Features
The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally features a 7-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate (VRR) support.
It's powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor based on Zen 2, featuring four cores, eight threads, a 2.8GHz base clock, up to a 3.8GHz boost clock, 2MB L2 + 4MB L3 cache for 6MB of total cache, and RDNA 2 graphics with eight cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz.
Other key specs include 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory (dual-channel), a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD), dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, a microSD card reader, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and Dolby Atmos audio.
We have not spent any hands-on time with the non-X model, but we did review the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X
and came away most impressed. That will give you a general idea of what to expect from this handheld. Note that the X model features a faster Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor based on Zen 5/5c, more RAM (24GB versus 16GB), a bigger battery (80Whr vs 60Whr), and swaps one of the USB 3.2 ports for a USB4 port.