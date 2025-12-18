ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Deal Takes $100 Off, PS5 Black Ops 7 Bundle Slashes $150





Have you been naughty this year? Actually, don't answer that, it's none of our business. But if you have. or if you just don't want to leave your holiday wish list to Santa's scrutiny, then we have a bead on a couple of grooving gaming hardware deals that you should check out. Specifically, there are deals to be had on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and a Sony PlayStation 5 bundle with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Hits All-Time Low At $110.99 Off MSRP

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally is already on sale, having fallen to $489 at Amazon (18% off, save $110.99). That's a sweet deal that brings the cost down from right around $600 (just a penny shy) to below $500, and right in time for Christmas. Starting with the handheld, the recently releasedis already on sale, having fallen to $489 at. That's a sweet deal that brings the cost down from right around $600 (just a penny shy) to below $500, and right in time for Christmas.





This is the more affordable handheld of the two Xbox models ASUS released, with the more expensive one being the ROG Xbox Ally X that we reviewed . While the non-X model is a bit toned down, it's still an excellent handheld built around the same 7-inch 1080p display as the X variant, with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness.





It's powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor (4C/8T, 2.8GHz to 3.8GHz, 4MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 2. That SoC also wields RDNA 2 graphics (8 cores at up to 1.8GHz). Other specs include 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4 solid state drive (SSD).





For connectivity, you're looking at a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (10Gbps), and a microSD card reader.





Here are couple of other discounted options in the handheld space...