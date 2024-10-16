ASUS ROG Launches Monstrous Thor III PSUs Up To 1600W With Magnetic OLED Display

ASUS has just announced its new Thor III family of PSUs targeting gamers with ultra-powerful systems. There will be three models in this family at launch, which consists of 1000-watt and 1200-watt 80 PLUS Platinum certified units and a third model offering a massive 1600-watts and an 80 PLUS Titanium rating. The 1600-watt unit also features the Cybernetics Lambda A+ noise certification, so not only will it be efficient, it will run quietly as well.
There was a time when an 850-watt PSU was considered overkill, but now we have a healthy selection of 1600-watt power supplies
on the market. Could this be a sign of things to come? The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU is rumored to be announced at CES 2025, and we have already seen supposed pricing on it
. Will it require massive amounts of power, or is ASUS just trying to stay ahead of the curve? Time will tell.
The new ASUS THOR III power supplies feature gallium nitride (GaN) MOSFETs which reportedly deliver up to 30% better power efficiency than standard MOSFETs. The GaN MOSFETs are also smaller than the standard size, which allowed ASUS to go with a more optimized layout for the internals of the THOR III. The company says the optimized layout helpis keep the power supply's internals cooler too.
These PSUs also come with ASUS' new GPU-FIRST voltage-sensing technology. GPU-FIRST configures these power supplies to detect voltages based on the GPU load, and not the CPU, thus allowing them to adapt quicker to graphics-related voltage fluctuations, and helping ensure more stable performance. ASUS is claiming that the intelligent voltage stabilizer will enhance voltage delivery by up to 45% versus standard PSUs that don't offer a similar feature.
The ROG THOR III also has some flashy design features including ROG etched modular cables and dual ball bearings fans that can last up to 80,000 hours. The THOR III comes with a detachable magnetic OLED display as well, that can be swapped to either side of the unit, allowing users to monitor their PSU's voltage in real time.
There is no official pricing on the ROG THOR III
line of power supplies just yet, but from what we've seen with the THOR II line-up, we can expect these newer models to command a premium.