Fan Favorite Noctua Teases A 1600W Seasonic Power Supply Collab

Noctua has been adding more products to its repertoire that differ from its traditional fan setups, but they all contain the Noctua DNA. A power supply is naturally aligned with the principles behind what makes Noctua great, especially a beefy 1600-watt unit such as this Seasonic Prime TX-1600.As a PC enthusiast, I too have had very noisy power supplies that ramp up fan speeds and create the noisiest component in my PC build. With the inclusion of features like eco-modes, noise levels have certainly improved. Having a high-performance Noctua NF-A 12x25 fan is the best of both worlds, allowing the fan to generate plenty of airflow at low noise levels.Noctua has put its Midas touch on GPUs too, such as the partnership with the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Super Noctua OC Edition . With NVIDIA rumors pointing to the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs having increased power draws, this 1600-watt Seasonic power supply may just be the ticket for many enthusiasts.Historically, power supplies with 1600 watts were typically more focused on the workstation user, such as machine learning or multi-GPU setups. With rumors pointing to a 600 watt GeForce RTX 5090, this upcoming 1600-watt beast from Seasonic may make more sense for a maximalized gaming PC build that will also pack a power hungry CPU.With some enthusiast PC cases having display windows for its power supply, the Noctua aesthetics can also play nicely in themed-build.