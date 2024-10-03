Fan Favorite Noctua Teases A 1600W Seasonic Power Supply Collab
The Seasonic Prime TX-1600 power supply, which was shown at Computex 2024, has been revealed by Noctua to be coming in Q4 of 2024 in its roadmap. Packing the Noctua NF-A 12x25 120mm fan inside the power supply, it also has a custom made fan grill. This is not just for aesthetics, but helps to reduce turbulence according to Noctua. This means that sound levels will be lower, while airflow will remain high.
Noctua states that this power supply can be even quieter than the standard version, with around 8-10dB(a) lower levels. With ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compliance, it also boasts being 80 Plus Titanium and Cybnetics ETA Titanium certified.
As a PC enthusiast, I too have had very noisy power supplies that ramp up fan speeds and create the noisiest component in my PC build. With the inclusion of features like eco-modes, noise levels have certainly improved. Having a high-performance Noctua NF-A 12x25 fan is the best of both worlds, allowing the fan to generate plenty of airflow at low noise levels.
Noctua has put its Midas touch on GPUs too, such as the partnership with the ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 Super Noctua OC Edition. With NVIDIA rumors pointing to the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs having increased power draws, this 1600-watt Seasonic power supply may just be the ticket for many enthusiasts.
Historically, power supplies with 1600 watts were typically more focused on the workstation user, such as machine learning or multi-GPU setups. With rumors pointing to a 600 watt GeForce RTX 5090, this upcoming 1600-watt beast from Seasonic may make more sense for a maximalized gaming PC build that will also pack a power hungry CPU.
With some enthusiast PC cases having display windows for its power supply, the Noctua aesthetics can also play nicely in themed-build.