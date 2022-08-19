ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Recalled Over Alarming Fire Risk
If you own an ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, listen up. About 10,000 units were shipped with a defect that can create a short circuit. This results in overheating that can cause the boards to melt, burn, or even catch fire.
ASUS is recalling all motherboards with the part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0 which have serial numbers starting with MA, MB, or MC. Users can verify their part number printed near the 24-pin power connector on the bottom side of the board as well as on the motherboard’s packaging. The serial number is printed on a barcoded sticker affixed to the motherboard and is also listed just above the part number on the packaging.
ASUS indicates the issue is due to a memory capacitor which was errantly installed backwards as part of its production process. While not all capacitors are polarized, those that are need to have their positive side connected to power and the negative side to ground. Affected units may cause the system to not post, display debug error code 53, or cause damage to various components.
Presumably, an experienced technician could replace the affected capacitor although ASUS is replacing all units for free, shipping included. We highly recommend taking up this offer because even if the capacitor is replaced, it may have already caused other damage to the board or other components. To return an affected motherboard, visit ASUS’s recall form here. ASUS has received reports of ten motherboards that have overheated and melted according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Thankfully, no injuries are reported at this time.
The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero was released in November of 2021 alongside Intel’s 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. The Z690 Hero is by all accounts a premium motherboard, so this kind of oversight in production is very surprising. It carries a heft MSRP of $600 with flashy lighting, stylized heatsinks, and extensive connectivity. It is also on the list of supported motherboards for Intel’s upcoming 13th Generation Raptor Lake processors.