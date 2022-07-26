CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Teases AM5 Motherboards For Zen 4 From ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI And Others

by Mark TysonTuesday, July 26, 2022, 11:25 AM EDT
AM5 motherboards
AMD has prepared a warm-up event ahead of the impending Ryzen 7000 series processor launch. On Friday, August 5, it will be getting together with its most important manufacturing partners to showcase a wide range of AM5 motherboards. The hour long-event should be entertaining enough as top-end reps from ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, and others duke it out to boast how their new motherboards are the best.

AM5 motherboard specs
The event, in just 10-days time, is dubbed an AMD Meet the Experts session. Officially, it is for showcasing new AM5 motherboards from all the most important brands. However, we reckon the presenters will be somewhat restricted in revealing features that would divulge too much Ryzen 7000 CPU information, ahead of the official launch of AMD’s highly anticipated Zen 4 architecture processors.

Official topics covered include the following:
  • AM5 Ecosystem Solutions
    Socket AM5 X670 Extreme and X670
  • Flagship AM5 Motherboards
    Socket AM5 motherboard lineup, specifications, and features from ASUS, Gigabyte, ASRock, MSI, and Biostar
  • The Next Frontier of Ryzen Motherboards
    How the Socket AM5 platform and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors deliver unbeatable performance
Most of the sales / brand / product managers with a spot at the event are PC DIY and hardware enthusiasts, so there should be some entertainment value as they talk-up their brands’ latest motherboards and their capabilities. We have seen such events before, and due to enthusiasm or sometimes a misplaced slide, presenters or their materials can accidentally leak a bit more information than they should—so stay tuned for resulting coverage on Friday or Saturday.

AM5 motherboard presenters

You can register for the AMD AM5 motherboard showcase here.

We have covered several important AMD Ryzen 7000 and AM5 stories earlier in the year. In May, we had a friendly chat with AMD technical marketing director Robert Hallock, followed shortly by our analysis of AMD’s AM5 motherboard strategy. More recently, we have seen the alleged lineup of top-end Zen 4 CPUs on their way, including a flagship Ryzen 9 7950X.
Tags:  Motherboard, (nasdaq:amd), am5, ryzen-7000, zen4
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment