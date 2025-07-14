ASUS ROG Gives The GeForce RTX 5090 A $540,000 Gold Makeover

A satirical iPhone 5s commercial produced by the Conan O'Brien team once proclaimed, "Gold is best!," a comical reference to the then-new gold colorway for the iPhone. That was in 2013, well before Conan left TBS. Now a dozen years later, ASUS ROG is having a 'Hold my beer' moment with yet another gold-themed GeForce RTX 5090, though this one is worth a whole lot more than the Dhahab Edition it launched in May.





That's right, the new ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Gold Edition is the second gold-themed graphics card in the span of just two months. ASUS brought the card to the Bilibili World 2025 convention where ITHome was able to snap several close-up photos and glean some details about the card.





According to the site, the card weighs a little over 7 kilograms (7,240 grams, or around 16.36 pounds). What's really mind-blowing, however, is that it features a themed pattern frame and back panel made of 24K gold. Not just a little bit of gold either, but 5 kilograms (around 11 pounds) in total.









At the time of this writing, gold is worth $107,938.58 per kilogram. So if we crunch the numbers, the ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Gold Edition is currently worth $539,692.90 in gold alone. That doesn't take into account the price of a GeForce RTX 5090 , which starts at $1,999.





ASUS China general manager Tony Yu (also known as Uncle Tony) revealed to the site that the extravagant graphics card was a collaborative effort with a content creator at Bilibili named Cai Qian (via Google Translate). Unfortunately, we don't have any other details about the card.





That said, we can safely assume that this is a one-off design. After all, as much as gamers are willing to pay for NVIDIA's flagship GPU, we can't imagine that there is much of a market for a card that costs over half a million dollars. The gold alone is worth around 54 times as much as the ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition.



