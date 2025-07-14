CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Gives The GeForce RTX 5090 A $540,000 Gold Makeover

by Paul LillyMonday, July 14, 2025, 10:13 AM EDT
A satirical iPhone 5s commercial produced by the Conan O'Brien team once proclaimed, "Gold is best!," a comical reference to the then-new gold colorway for the iPhone. That was in 2013, well before Conan left TBS. Now a dozen years later, ASUS ROG is having a 'Hold my beer' moment with yet another gold-themed GeForce RTX 5090, though this one is worth a whole lot more than the Dhahab Edition it launched in May.

That's right, the new ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Gold Edition is the second gold-themed graphics card in the span of just two months. ASUS brought the card to the Bilibili World 2025 convention where ITHome was able to snap several close-up photos and glean some details about the card.

According to the site, the card weighs a little over 7 kilograms (7,240 grams, or around 16.36 pounds). What's really mind-blowing, however, is that it features a themed pattern frame and back panel made of 24K gold. Not just a little bit of gold either, but 5 kilograms (around 11 pounds) in total.

Graph showing the spot price of gold.
Source: goldprice.org

At the time of this writing, gold is worth $107,938.58 per kilogram. So if we crunch the numbers, the ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Gold Edition is currently worth $539,692.90 in gold alone. That doesn't take into account the price of a GeForce RTX 5090, which starts at $1,999.

ASUS China general manager Tony Yu (also known as Uncle Tony) revealed to the site that the extravagant graphics card was a collaborative effort with a content creator at Bilibili named Cai Qian (via Google Translate). Unfortunately, we don't have any other details about the card.

That said, we can safely assume that this is a one-off design. After all, as much as gamers are willing to pay for NVIDIA's flagship GPU, we can't imagine that there is much of a market for a card that costs over half a million dollars. The gold alone is worth around 54 times as much as the ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition.

Credit also goes to X user @realVictor_M for bringing this to attention. Also, here's hoping that the actual card looks a little more like real gold and less like a 3D printed creation in person than what the pictures show.
Tags:  Asus, GPU, gold, geforce rtx 5090
