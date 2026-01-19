ROG Gaming Phone And Zenfone Future In Doubt As ASUS Puts New Models On Ice





ASUS is not planning to release any new smartphones this year, and may be exiting the mobile phone business altogether. That means no more new ROG Phone iterations (making the ROG Phone 9 we reviewed its last gaming handset) and no more premium Zenfone handsets (the last Zenfone model we reviewed was the Zenfone 9 in 2022 ).





News of the pivot comes straight from ASUS chairman Jonney Shih during a year-end banquet celebration at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. According to a machine-translated Inside report, Shih made clear that ASUS is not planning to release any new smartphones in 2026. What's less clear, however, is whether this is a temporary pause or the end of an era.





If it's the latter, I'll admit to being disappointed, though mainly in regards to the ROG Phone line. I reviewed the original ROG Phone back in 2018 and appreciated the subtle (and some not-so-subtle) design touches ASUS implemented that, in my opinion, went beyond gimmicky status, such as AirTriggers, as well as offering an ecosystem of accessories for mobile gamers.













ASUS saw enough success over the years to keep releasing new models, culminating in the ROG Phone 9, which might be its last. The dedicated gaming phone category isn't particularly massive, though, hence why there are only a few options on the market and none from juggernauts like Apple and Samsung. The reality is, any high-powered smartphone can play games.





Meanwhile, the Zenfone competes in a much more crowded field. Apple and Samsung are two of the biggest names, but ASUS is also competing against companies like Google, Oneplus, Honor, Huawei, Motorola, Oppo, Sony, and others.





"ASUS will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future," Shih is quoted as saying.



