ASUS ROG Claims First AI Gaming Router With Rapture BG-BE19000AI Wi-Fi 7





If your router isn't using artificial intelligence in some capacity, is it really a router? The answer is yes, but be that as it may, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) isn't leaving anything to chance with its new flagship Wi-Fi 7 model for gamers, the Rapture GT-BE19000AI. Billed as the "world's first AI gaming router," the device sports a built-in neural processing unit (NPU).





It also features a 2.6GHz quad-core CPU, 4GB of DDR4 memory, and 32GB of onboard storage. However, ASUS says that unlike conventional routers that rely solely on the CPU, it's newest Rapture model sets itself apart with dual-chip intelligence.





"Combining breakthrough intelligence, platform-level flexibility, and next-generation performance, it is the ideal solution in an era where gaming, streaming, and smart home devices demand more from networks. The GT-BE19000AI delivers intelligence, automation, and reliability," ASUS says.





What does translate to, exactly? Armed with an integrated Docker Engine with CLI and Compose support, ASUS claims the Rapture GT-BE19000AI is the first router capable of running containerized applications natively. The upshot, according to ASUS, is a new world of edge computing scenarios, such as enabling advanced users to deploy automation, AI services, or IoT management on the router itself, negating the need for a separate PC or server.









"Users can consolidate devices and streamline smart home management. Whether running home assistants to AI-powered video recognition with Frigate, or using AdGuard as a DNS server to filter ads and protect family members online, this router doubles as a central hub for automation and smart services that traditional routers cannot provide. It can deliver unmatched flexibility for gamers, creators, and smart home enthusiasts, while also enhancing safety and browsing security," ASUS says.





It's an interesting marketing angle, given that gamers are likely to be more interested in fast throughput, low latency, ample wired connectivity options, and related features that play into those desires. It has those too, though, with ASUS touting features like AI Game Boost with a claimed latency reduction of up to 34% by intelligently prioritizing traffic.





Outside of its fancy AI tricks, the Rapture GT-BE19000AI is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 model with a combined 19,000Mbps of throughput (or thereabouts - ASUS is rounding up from 18,669Mbps). That cumulative tally comes from a 2.4GHz band delivering up to 1,376MBps, a 5GB band offering up to 5,764Mbps, and a 6GHz band capable of up to 11,529Mbps.





Eight external antennas beam all that juicy bandwidth to large spaces, while also contributing to the head crab aesthetic. Fair warning - it also makes for a warm cat bed, as I found out with the similarly designed ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX1000 I reviewed a few years ago. Say hello to Pixel...













That's not an uncommon sight in my household (especially during colder months), and after six years of service, the router is still chugging along (*knock on wood*).





Wired connectivity is pretty robust on the newest Rapture, with 1x 10Gbps WAN/LAN, 1x 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN, 1x 10Gbps LAN, 3x 2.5Gbps LAN, 1x 1Gbps, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), and 1x USB 2.0 (480Mbps).







