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ASUS ROG's Wild Dual-Screen Panther Lake Gaming Laptop Preorders Start at $4,500

by Paul LillyWednesday, April 29, 2026, 09:09 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo laptop on a desk.
One of the more wild showcases by ASUS at this year's CES event was the latest iteration of the ROG Zephyrus Duo, an unconventional dual-screen laptop concept with a trifold design. Not every concept turns into a shipping product, but this one has and it's now available to preorder. You'll need a big wad of cash to bring one home, though, as pricing starts at $4,499.99.

In large part, the premium price reflects the laptop's unique design and dual 16-inch displays, both of which are OLED ROG Nebula panels with touch support. The displays also features a 2880x1800 resolution (3K, 16:10 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support, and are Pantone validated and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified. There's also a MUX switch, and the main display adds NVIDIA G-SYNC support to the mix as well.


The ROG Zephyrus Duo comes standard with an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H Panther Lake processor with 16 cores, including four performance cores clocked at 2.1GHz to 4.9GHz and eight efficient cores clocked at 1.6GHz to 3.7GHz. It also boasts 18MB of L3 cache and an onboard NPU flexing up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle.

Both the baseline $4,499.99 configuration (GX651AR-DB96) and higher-end $5,499.99 setup (GX651AX-DB96) serve up 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB solid state drive. Where they differ is with the discrete graphics. ASUS is offering NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 5070 Ti on the 'cheaper' model and a GeForce RTX 5090 on the pricing config.

Even without the unique display setup, this laptop stands out for being an early Panther Lake model. However, the presences of dual displays is the characteristic that separates it from the crowd. When combined in dual-screen mode, the displays expand the workspace to over 21 inches of real estate. There's also a book mode (shown up top) if you want to orient them in a portrait setup, which ASUS says is handing for coding, reading news, or looking over stocks.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo laptop in five different modes.

Other orientations include the standard tent and laptop modes, as well as a unique sharing mode that lays the panels flat, with each display facing the opposite direction (the idea being that someone could be on each side of the laptop).

"The Zephyrus Duo is the world’s first 16-inch dual-screen gaming laptop. Boasting two absolutely breathtaking 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, with over 21 inches of total diagonal screen space available on one laptop, the Duo reimagines what a portable personal workstation is capable of," ASUS explains.

Other highlights include a detachable magnetic keyboard, CNC-milled aluminum chassis, and Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is available to preorder for $4,499.99 at Newegg. The RTX 5090 model is available direct from ASUS.

Tags:  Asus, Gaming, Laptops, rog zephyrus duo
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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