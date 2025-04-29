ASUS ROG Astral RTX 50 Cards Have A Built-In Gyroscope And It's Genius
The Astral family of GPUs makes up the ASUS ROG brand's highest offering for its graphics cards, and one of the most premium across the entire NVIDIA spectrum of GPUs. ASUS is even releasing a special edition Doom: The Dark Ages-branded ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080. This GPU has plenty of interesting features, but this newly discovered movement capability is novelty. You can select an option to choose the startup behavior for this, letting you know if the GPU itself has moved in any significant manner.
It will notify you that the GPU has tilted down, in a measurement using degrees. This motion detection system is looking at the horizontal axis of the GPU to detect these changes, which the user can then adjust physically.