ASUS Astral GeForce RTX 5080 BIOS Update: Huge Power Boost For Higher Overclocks

The biggest reason for this lackluster performance is NVIDIA focusing on its DLSS 4 implementation with multi-frame generation for the RTX 50 series products. While it is true that with DLSS 4 an RTX 5080 will beat the RTX 4090, in many titles that do not support it, the RTX 4090 is still king.





This new BIOS update should bring some interesting performance improvements since it bumps the custom card's TGP by a not-insignificant 50W (from 400W to 450W). For reference, the standard GeForce RTX 5080 has a TGP of 360W, so this is 90W over a more run-of-the-mill model. GPUs can be notoriously dependent on power, as the RTX 5090's 575W TGP showcases. This bump for the RTX 5080 ROG Astral may take it closer to the RTX 4090 in some titles even without DLSS 4 in play. While the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 is an expensive GPU at $1,649, it pales in comparison to the GeForce RTX 5090's $3,409.99 price for the same ROG Astral model. The BIOS update is available now from ASUS, but before attempting, always take precautions and remember that BIOS updates can have the potential for unforeseen issues to develop.

ASUS has launched a new BIOS update for its ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 that ups the total graphics power (TGP) cap to 450 watts, which could help make the custom card more appealing to overclockers. The GeForce RTX 5080, with its $999 MSRP, has been somewhat the only real high-end option for many gamers with the availability issues that plague the RTX 5090.The ASUS Astral GeForce RTX 5080 is likely the highest-end model of the lineup. Being an owner of it, it has very good build quality and performance is top notch. The BIOS update that launches it to the 450W TGP threshold is especially interesting, as that pins it right with the GeForce RTX 4090's 450W number.