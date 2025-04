ASUS Astral GeForce RTX 5080 BIOS Update: Huge Power Boost For Higher Overclocks

The BIOS update is available directly from ASUS and is a 15.77MB download for the 450W upgrade. When comparing the GeForce RTX 5080 to the RTX 4090, I was disappointed that the RTX 5080 was performing well below the last generation flagship in many titles. Historically, many of NVIDIA's 80-series GPUs have surpassed the previous generation's top-end product.



The biggest reason for this lackluster performance is NVIDIA focusing on its DLSS 4 implementation with multi-frame generation for the RTX 50 series products. While it is true that with DLSS 4 an RTX 5080 will beat the RTX 4090, in many titles that do not support it, the RTX 4090 is still king.