ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Defeats Galax HOF To Set A 3DMark Record

by Thiago Trevisan Tuesday, July 01, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT
5090 astral
The mighty ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is setting records against the competition. We're not talking about high-price records, even though GPUs are certainly at eye-popping levels these days. Instead, we're talking about the popular benchmark suite, 3DMark, where the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is currently dominating the leader boards.

It's been able to oust the GALAX GeForce RTX 5090 HOF (which sits in second place) in Port Royal, with a mind-bending score of 47,375 obtained by professional overclocker Splave. This gives him the world record with the highest score out of 951 entries. The GeForce RTX 5090 is already an impressive GPU, with chart-topping performance across gaming and workstation use cases. Port Royal, in case you're not already aware, leans heavy on ray tracing, which is a strength of the GeForce RTX 5090.

score

With a significant 32GB of VRAM, it can also play the role of a smaller-scale workstation GPU compared to NVIDIA's more expensive data center products. Due to this, it's been popular with AI and machine learning enterprise clients who have had some trouble getting their hands on data center products due to rabid demand. 

The GeForce RTX line of GPUs are well known to overclocking enthusiasts, with previous models such as the EVGA Kingpin family geared towards such use cases. With the exit of EVGA from the GPU market, ASUS has stepped up to provide enthusiasts with premium-level graphics cards such as the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090. It's also given the company reason to brag on X when pro overclockers shatter benchmark records, as is the case today.

The ROG Astral is at the top of the performance chain, and it's also at the top of the price charts, too. With some special models such as the golden Dhahab Edition retailing for over double the regular model, it's a new high in seemingly every aspect of its existence. 

Interestingly, GeForce RTX 5090 cards on average have gone down slightly in pricing and more can be found for sale at retailers. While it's still not clogging up the shelves, I've even seen two GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs on the shelf at a local Best Buy recently. Of course, with both being priced over $3,000, it was only a matter of time before the more willing enthusiast buyers were out of the picture. 
